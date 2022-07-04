











Like every year, the Kardashians loves to go all out when it comes to birthdays, and Khloe’s didn’t disappoint as she transformed into a pink ‘human Barbie’.

Forget about Wednesdays, on Khloé’s birthday everyone wears pink.

Koko marked her 38th birthday in the most Khloést possible way – an all-pink-themed belated birthday celebration. The family celebrated the day at momager Kris Jenner’s $20 million mansion located in Hidden Hills. Let’s not forget that Kris’s home is literally a two-minute walking distance from Khloé’s.

On the day of her birthday, her two elder sisters and mama Kris Jenner posted heartwarming birthday messages along with never-seen pictures from the reality star, from her younger days to now. The glow-up is real and mind-blowing, to say the least.

Looking incredible, the Good American founder gave Margot Robbie vibes as she looked like a literal Barbie in her tiny figure and platinum blonde hair whilst celebrating her 38th birthday.

Khloé goes for an all pink-themed birthday party

On June 28, the Kar-Jenner clan celebrated the birthday of middle sibling Khloé. As expected, the reality star had a big celebration with her loved ones. Of course, she wore a tight pink latex dress that accentuated her slim figure.

As the reality star shared a few of the snapshots of the night, Khloé posed with her four-year-old daugther True with a massive balloon reading “Happy birthday Khloe, love you” behind the two. The mother-daughter duo was twinning as she, too, wore a sparkly pink dress to match the occasion.

Ending her birthday week, the beauty mogul thanked her 259 million Instagram followers for the messages. She wrote: “I have been overwhelmed with love and blessing and I am so beyond thankful.”

Khloé shared the anecdote that she took a total of 400 pictures of herself and some with her daugther and niece Chicago. “Lol this is the best we have but I love them,” Khloé added. Mommy things.

“Barbie life in a dream house”

Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

It’s not the first time that the 38-year-old has had an all-pink-themed birthday party. However, every year it seems to get better and better.

As more birthday tributes poured in from friends and family, fans named Khloé as the ultimate IRL Barbie doll.

“Barbie girl in a Barbie world 😍💖,” a fan commented. A second fan added: “A human barbie 😍.”

A third noted: “pink is your color FOR SURE 😍”, whilst another fan wrote: “She’s just getting hotter and hotter.“

After multiple theories of extreme weight loss have surfaced online amid the dramatic change in Khloé and Kim Kardashian’s hourglass figures, the reality stars have proved that it’s all down to exercising every day and eating healthy choices.

Other fans pointed out loving to see Khloé in a much happier place. Also, knowing that her daughter True sees her “being the best version of herself.” Fans were worried for the reality star amid the drama involving her former partner Tristan Thompson.