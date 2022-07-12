











Khloe has admitted that she still ‘believes in love’ in a new teaser trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians season two.

The mum-of-one is speaking in a confessional in the sneak peek preview of the new series when explains herself.

In The Kardashians season one, Khloe’s reaction to her then-boyfriend – Tristan Thompson – and his paternity scandal was aired to viewers.

Fans were able to see the exact moment sister Kim (and the entire world) found out that Tristan had been unfaithful to Khloe.

Khloe says she still believes in love

Screenshot from The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu YouTube

However, in the season two trailer, fans were also shown the 38-year-old spending time with True for her birthday as she spoke in a confessional about her love life. The mum admitted she still believed in love – despite having her breakup with Tristan Thompson in the public eye.

Khloe tells the camera: “I do believe in love. When you love you know you’re alive. You have these feelings.”

We also see Khloe up close, partying, dancing and smiling. Is this a new Khloe emerging after the Tristan and dating heartbreak in the past?

In the first season we see the moment Khloe found out about Tristan’s scandal – and the cameras were there to capture it all.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world…” Khloe says.

“You’re not even gonna give a heads-up before the rest of the world? It’s an additional slap in my face.”

The reality star is referencing how Tristan admitted he cheated on her and had a baby with another woman following a paternity test naming him as the father. Previously the ex-boyfriend had denied reports that he was the child’s biological father and asked for a DNA test.

In late 2021, Tristan confessed to the infidelity, however, this was when the family were filming their first season of the Hulu reboot show. Kim was working out when she heard about the news and rings Khloe. Fans hear her heartbreaking sobs on the other end of the phone as Kim talks to her. As she continues to break down and sob, Kim then asks the camera crew to stop filming.

Jam-packed season – Kourtney’s wedding and Kris Jenner in hospital bed

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In the 90-second trailer, we also see Kourtney Kardashian in an early fitting for her wedding dress. The reality star tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker earlier this year in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

The first season gave fans an insight into their relationship, including their closeness, fertility worries as well as Travis getting down on one knee to propose to the mum-of-three. However, their wedding, including behind-the-scenes footage, is likely to be shown in season two.

We also see Kris Jenner laying down worried in a hospital bed in the clip. Her boyfriend Corey Gamble comforts her, but viewers aren’t told what may be wrong with the Momager.

However, it’s not been made clear if it was a hospital dash, a health concern or check-up appointment. But we do see the reality star in a hospital type of bed within a clinical setting.

The 62-year-old tells the camera she is “feeling scared” but hasn’t told her five daughters what was wrong as she didn’t want to worry them.

The grandmother is clearly emotional in her confessional as she dabs at her eyes and gets tearful as she speaks.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 FROM SEPTEMBER 22 ON HULU

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK