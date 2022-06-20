











Khloé Kardashian has been accused of having butt implants by social media users after showcasing her weight loss and trim figure.

The reality star has been accused of undergoing plastic surgery despite promoting a healthy lifestyle. She also goes to the gym every morning. The mum-of-one has shut down the rumours numerous times. However, the false reports have now emerged again.

Some have dug out old photos or videos of Khloé working out to falsely ‘prove’ the accusations.

It’s not the first time the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been accused of using plastic surgery as a method of keeping their body shapes. The family has denied the accusations and despite pulling out receipts, some critics believe the theories.

On April 1, Khloé posted a short video of her stretches before her workout routine. A fan account reposted it on their account complimenting the 37-year-old for her strength and good shape.

However, the comment section was flooded with Instagram users accusing the Good American founder of having “butt implants”. Some claimed they were underneath her spandex gym outfit.

According to TMZ, she clapped back to a comment which read: “Omg you can see her implants when stretching. A second layer of her bum on top of her bum.“

Naturally, Khloé defended herself. She replied: “lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings.

“That’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad 😂.”

Fans then started backing up the reality TV star, claiming the brand of the leggings is what gave the illusion.

You guys, @khloekardashian does NOT HAVE BUTT IMPLANTS. Have her take a lie detector, she’d pass. . She’s gotten a BBL! And sometimes wear butt pads under her clothing. But it’s the same with @KimKardashian. It’s not implants. It’s the Brazilian butt lift. — cubano (@cubanoshake10) April 4, 2022

Breaking silence on ‘butt implant’ accusations – “No one’s ever asked”

Photo by: Nicole Weingart/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

During last year’s special reunion of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters spoke about the pressures of the public eye and media coverage.

According to People, after being accused numerous times of undergoing cosmetics procedures and plastic surgeries, Khloé spoke out. She listed the things she had done to end the accusations.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant.’ But I’ve had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia,” Khloé said. The mum revealed she never admitted to getting a nose job simply because “no one’s ever asked her.”

She told the interviewer: “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

Fans are defending her

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In The Kardashians, the family gave a glimpse of the sisters having a fixed workout routine every day to maintain their bodies. Nonetheless, some fans are still not convinced.

Most recently, during The Kardashian’s press conference for their finale episode, fans pointed out her butt looked smaller than what it looked like back in 2018.

A fan wrote: “#KhloeKardashian removed her butt implants. Bravo this is the proper body image young girls need. Kim & Kylie the butt’s in your court.“

“What happened to Khloe’s butt??,” a fan asked.

Another one tweeted: “No but seriously are Kim and Khloe slowly reducing their butts?! I didn’t even recognize Khloe in a recent photo.“

Other fans have defended the beauty mogul, linking it to her weight loss in recent months.

I don’t if you know how to use your brain or what?Clearly you can see khloe was bigger in the other picture and she has lost a lot of weight.Naturally when you lose weight you lose it in every part of your body.Face,hips,butt,arms,thighs etc. — wholesome hun❤️ (@Ceboh10926605) June 20, 2022