











Khloe Kardashian took to social media to wish her brother Rob’s ex Adrienne Bailon congratulations. It comes as she welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy – the host’s first child – similarly to Khloe, who welcomed a boy recently.

Telling Adrienne to “enjoy every second” just hours after she gave birth to the newborn, Khloe was quick to comment on her post after the star welcomed her son Ever James with Israel Houghton into the world.

Khloe gushed over “happy” daughter True and broke silence on her baby boy, who she welcomed via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson. She has yet to reveal what he is called, while her brother Rob’s ex instantly shared her baby’s name.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Khloe Kardashian congratulates Rob’s ex

Adrienne welcomed a baby boy on August 16th, the first child she has with husband Israel Houghton. Khloe commented on the star’s loved-up photos debuting her newborn, and was over the moon for her.

She wrote:

I am so beyond happy for you A!!! He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents. You are going to be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second ❤️.

Adrienne, who dated Rob Kardashian several years ago, revealed that she has kept the pregnancy a secret for nine months, while a surrogate has carried their child. It comes as Khloe also welcomed a baby boy just weeks ago.

View Instagram Post

Inside Rob and Adrienne’s former romance

Rob and Adrienne were in a relationship for years, which was so serious that she got his name tattooed on her. It is now removed. In an episode of KUWTK, Adrienne admitted that Rob cheated on her which ended their relationship.

Most of their romance was filmed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and fans saw Rob try to rekindle their relationship. Adrienne wasn’t having it, and even made up a fake boyfriend so he’d stop calling her, as per Cheatsheet.

They were together from 2007 to 2009. She moved on a while later, in August 2016, when the Cheetah Girls star got engaged to musician Israel Houghton in front of the Eiffel Tower, after just six months of dating.

Khloe and Adrienne go way back

It wasn’t just Rob that Adrienne was closely associated with. She became best friends with Khloe, and they have stayed in contact ever since she split from Rob. In 2019, Adrienne sent Khloe some jewelry, which she showed on Instagram.

They often send kind words of support to each other online. Adrienne still considers the Kardashian sisters close friends of hers, especially Khloé, following tons of memories attending events together in the early 2000s.

Underneath a photo of True on Khloe’s Instagram page, Adrienne wrote: “Ummm, I can’t take how cute she is!” with heart emojis. Khloe replied to the host with, “Thank you, boo! I’m clearly obsessed.”

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

WATCH NEW THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK