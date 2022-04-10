











Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson stole the spotlight in her recent Instagram post where she celebrates the return of The Kardashians on Hulu.

At this stage, it’s natural, if not obvious, that the Kardashians will make headlines for whatever reason possible. However, this time the third generation of the family is getting all the attention.

The reality TV star was celebrating her family’s return to the television with their upcoming reality TV show: The Kardashians.

Baby True steals the spotlight in Khloe’s latest Instagram post

True and Khloe were matching as they were both colour-coordinated in gorgeous nudes. The 37-year-old star was wearing a beautiful champagne-coloured gown with a corset by Valdrinshaiti.

However, Khloe’s almost four-year-old daughter, whom she shares with basket player Tristan Thompson, has stolen her mother’s spotlight in her most recent Instagram post.

Fans were gushing over True’s angelic image and how grown up she looked, as the little star turns four on April 12.

”True is looking all grown up! I can’t believe how tall she is growing. You two are always stunners,” a fan wrote.

Another one commented: “True is growing up so fast.”

As fans cannot wait to see the little ones in the episodes of The Kardashians, a fan already knows who her favourite little-Kardashian member is. They declared: “The real reality star… True”

Khloe claps back at the haters

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

During the red carpet event for the upcoming Kardashian reality TV series, the 36-year-old proud mum came under fire. Khloe was accused of excessively holding her daughter during the premiere.

Followers of the Kardashian clan began to criticize her for holding her daughter in her arms, instead of letting her walk on her own.

omg yes shes not a damn baby — Mary C (@CMeaganmary1) April 8, 2022

Other fans quickly went on to defend Khloe, claiming that it was True’s first big red carpet at an event where the centre of attention was her mother and her family.

What some did not expect was that she would respond to the comments. In a tweet, she clapped back and wrote:

For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 8, 2022

When it comes to her baby girl and her parenting skills, you better watch out for Khloe!

When and where you can watch The Kardashians?

New relationships, a lot of drama, and new additions to the family. On April 14, fans will finally be able to find out what has happened to the Kardashians-Jenners. The gaps since they moved on from their 20-season reality TV series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will be unveiled.

Every Thursday, the most-followed family in the world will be streaming exclusively on Hulu and also Disney+.

Want a sneak peek? Watch the trailer of The Kardashians below: