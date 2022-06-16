Khloé was left 'gasping for air' and fainted after Tristan's cheating scandal













Khloé Kardashian fainted from anxiety after hearing about Tristan Thompson’s bombshell cheating scandal, the reality star revealed.

The finale episode of The Kardashian’s first season shows the impact Tristan Thompson’s secret paternity scandal had on Khloé Kardashian – and also the rest of the family.

When the devastating news came for the family, the sisters gathered to support each other. After finding out the news of Khloé’s third betrayal, she became their number one priority for the sisters. Just like the title of the finale episode, they gave off the vibes “Enough is enough.”

Speaking to her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, via FaceTime call, the 37-year-old revealed after the scandal went public Khloé fainted.

Khloé Kardashian faints after news of Tristan’s scandal

Tristan and Khloé share daughter True, and the two were in the works of letting the “toxic past” not ruin their future as a family. At the time of the filming, the pair seemed to have been in the works of getting back together, and the NBA star even moved into Khloé’s new luxurious home.

Khloé’s sisters are her biggest support. Kendall, who was the last sister to find out about the news, was left shocked to find out that the 37-year-old fainted while experiencing anxiety at the recent news.

“Have you been feeling anxious lately? Because I know that when I go through wild situations, I get really, really, like anxious and restless,” Kendall asked during a FaceTime call.

She replied: “I’m so anxious. I’ve been really dehydrated. I fainted the other day. I’m fine. It’s just like, sometimes I feel like I can’t breathe, and I’m gasping for air. I just fainted.”

Kendall, who was worried about her sister, encouraged her that bigger and better things were coming ahead of her.

Fans defend reality star – “Khloé never cries”

Khloé’s reaction sparked concerns with fans worrying about the reality TV star’s health. Knowing Khloé fainted after finding out about Tristan’s latest scandal, fans took over Twitter to react to the scene.

Other fans defended the Good American founder for going through a third cheating scandal and for receiving criticism from the public eye and media coverage.

: Khloe fainted because of Tristan’s shenanigans? Ugh 😩 — : 💀💀💀 (@Iam_Unathi) June 13, 2022

so sad people blamed @khloekardashian ! all i ever seen was love for her and support for giving it her all ❤️👏🏻 #TheKardashians — Nicol Rogers (@NicolRogers16) June 16, 2022

If my life drama played on tv, I would faint too. The anxiety, panic attacks, and depression gotta be at an all time high. #TheKardashians — Brittanie Black (@SuperBrittanie) June 15, 2022

“I really did think he had changed“

After ending the call with her older sister, Kendall got candid about the situation. She told the cameras about how she felt about seeing her sister going through this situation and “deserving so much better”.

“Especially because he fooled, obviously Khloe, but the rest of us too. I really did think he had changed. I would have his back,” Kendall said. She continued. “It’s almost like in a way, he betrayed us all.”

Khloé decided not to show up at the last minute for the family meeting. Corey, Kris, Kourtney, and Kim were disappointed to find out that she was humiliated again.

Kourtney said in the confessionary: “We’ve given Tristan so many opportunities and chances to work on himself and treat my sister the way she deserves to be treated. I just feel super disappointed.”

