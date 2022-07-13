











Khloe has posted a swimsuit-esque Instagram picture with the caption: “There is no point in looking back.” If you’ve been following her fallout from ex Tristan Thompson, you’ll know exactly what she’s talking about.

The Kardashian sister tried to make things work with her baby daddy Tristan, but after finding out about his paternity test scandal which concluded he had gotten another woman pregnant, things were well and truly over for the pair.

It was all played out on-screen for Hulu’s The Kardashians, and around a month since the final episode of season 1 aired, Khloe appears to be saying her final goodbyes to her last relationship – by making a dig on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian’s swimsuit-clad post

Khloe shared a photo in a metallic swimsuit which bared most of her back, revealing tan lines from a bikini. She held the beach of her head and looked out to sea, sharing the caption: “There’s no point in looking back.”

The post, which was uploaded on July 12th, comes as part of her holiday with her daughter True during a Turks and Caicos holiday. She recently shared snaps with her sister Kim Kardashian as they vacay-ed it up!

With just over 3K comments reacting to the snap at the time of writing, Khloe hid the feature on Instagram which shows followers how many likes have been received on the photo.

She wore a silver swimsuit from her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims collection, a one piece which retails for $108 online. Matching her manicure to the outfit, Khloe appeared to be hinting at her focus on the future in the caption.

‘There is no point in looking back’

Khloe is known for sharing a multitude of deep quotes in her Instagram captions, but this particular line had fans thinking she was digging at Tristan Thompson and his past treatment of their relationship.

The caption suggests she is well and truly over him, despite rumors that she may have gotten back with the former NBA player after she thanked him for sending her a huge bouquet of flowers on her June birthday.

However, the caption also insinuates that she may have gotten back with Tristan and therefore has forgiven him for his infidelity from the past. She has since deleted the snaps of the bouquet she received from her Instagram page.

Fans celebrate her IG caption

When Khloe revealed her focus on forgetting the past in the Instagram caption, fans loved the potential message behind it. One commenter wrote: “And please don’t sis. We’re tired of y’all.”

Her friend Jen Joey wrote: “🙌 The caption 🙌.” This was responded to by Khloe herself, who sent him three heart emojis back. Other followers wrote comments like “damn right” and “just move forward” on the photo.

Many also joined in with the inspiring quotes, such as: “Only look back to see how far you’ve come.” It appears that Khloe’s fans thought she may have been responding to the backlash she received from thanking Tristan for flowers.

