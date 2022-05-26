Khloe Kardashian fans heartbroken as she gushes over moving Tristan into 'family home'













After Khloe Kardashian revealed in episode 7 of The Kardashians that Tristan Thompson would be moving into her “dream home”, fans are revisiting their romance – and they’re all Team Khloe.

There’s only three episodes left of The Kardashians and, as long-time fans, we’re disappointed season 1 is concluding so soon; KUWTK had seasons with up to 20 episodes.

Nevertheless, we finally got to see inside Khloe and Kris’ new homes, which they’d been building for more than two years. With their mansions next to each other, they’re the best mother-daughter duo.

The youngest Kardashian sibling took viewers into her chic neutral-themed property, which comes complete with massive meticulously organised pantry to satisfy her Khlo-C-D.

At the time of filming, the Good American founder was still dating Tristan Thompson so to watch their romance in present day, it’s heartbreaking knowing what happened to the couple after.

NEW: Kim Kardashian’s acting skills turns sour after fans ask for proof of campaign

Halftime | Jennifer Lopez Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 10111 Halftime | Jennifer Lopez Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-voLo_TIWf4/hqdefault.jpg 1016157 1016157 center 22403

Khloe unveils spectacular new family home

The 38-year-old revealed Tristan would be moving into her “new dream home” that had been a work in progress for more than two years. “We’re so excited this is our family home and this is where we get to create all these memories in,” she explained. “And now we get to put our roots down and this is mine. We finally get our house.”

Take a look inside Khloe’s breathtaking new mansion:

screenshot, Hulu – The Kardashians – season 1 episode 7

screenshot, Disney+ – The Kardashians – season 1 episode 7

screenshot, Disney+ – The Kardashians – season 1 episode 7

The Kardashian-Jenner closets have always been impressive so we weren’t surprised to see the immaculate display and organisation in her white walk-in wardrobe. We highly doubt this is her only closet.

screenshot, Disney+ – The Kardashians – season 1 episode 7

screenshot, Disney+ – The Kardashians – season 1 episode 7

With Kim passing the baby bar exam in December 2021 – which happened in episode 6 – we can assume Khloe spoke about Tristan moving in around the end of December 2021, just before the basketball player admitted he fathered his third child with Maralee Nichols.

Sadly, her comments didn’t age well and they’ve broken up; Khloe called the NBA player “a great guy and a great dad”, but “not the guy for me” in April.

Fans demand Khloe deserves better

We can’t believe it’s been almost six years since they got together. Tristan has been spotted with several women over the years, including Kylie’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods.

True’s parents split up in 2019, but reunited in 2020. They broke up for good in January 2022 when he publicly apologised for cheating on her with Maralee Nichols.

Hopefully Khloe finds new romance soon, someone she can enjoy her dream home with.

khloè: Tristan is moving in with us #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/jh6xjDbUrC — Nick Blanco (@theiconblanco) May 26, 2022

Wait. Khloe was letting Tristan move into HER DREAM HOUSE that she had built over the span of TWO YEARS.



He does not deserve…I can't. — E (@Elianism) May 26, 2022

Khloe won’t see married life again if Tristan the man she gonna choose repeatedly 😭and that’s sad for her fr — J A V E N E 🤍 (@beauxcoco) May 26, 2022

Khloe: Tristan will move in with us pic.twitter.com/ye15t3uLzD — MaZizitha💕 (@gerlie_tshuma) May 26, 2022

Khloe doesn’t even realise she’s creating a broken home in the making. Why is Tristan living with u pls?? https://t.co/HhlDyw4pBF — Divine✨ (@iamuniquexo) May 26, 2022