











Khloe Kardashian rose to fame as a reality TV star alongside her family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. After 20 seasons, fans thought all the KUWTK fun was over but the family returned to Hulu with a brand new reality series The Kardashians which kicked off in April 2022.

As well as being a reality star, Khloe is the owner of clothing brand Good American, mother to True Thompson and everyone’s favourite gym bunny. Speaking on a podcast in May 2022, Khloe revealed that in her younger years, she had to shop in different sections of stores that her friends because she was “bigger” and this is what inspired her size-inclusive brand.

Photo By: Will Pippin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian growing up

Khloe Kardashian is the sister of Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian and half-sister of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The Kar-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner is the go-to woman for all things business and she’s managed all of her six children’s careers.

Khloe has clearly taken a leaf out of her business-minded mother’s book in life as she’s now running a hugely successful fashion brand of her own. Khloe launched Good American six years ago with Emma Grede. The brand has 2.2M Instagram followers and includes in its IG bio: “Representing Body Acceptance“.

Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

Khloe says she couldn’t shop in boutiques with her sisters

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast on May 26th, Khloe K is asked how she got into jeans, specifically.

Khloe replied: “Well, when we started, Emma Grede and I, I was like there’s definitely not a need for more denim in the fashion world but what there was a need for was size inclusivity.”

The mom-of-one continued that six years ago there wasn’t one brand that would carry a full size range: “You’d have your average size which is not, you know like a double zero to a 10. Then you would have to go to a different brand to go bigger.“

Khloe added that when she was “bigger“, she was never able to shop at boutiques with her sisters.

The Kardashians star said that even if she went to a department store, she was in a plus-size section and it “didn’t make her feel good“.

Khloe added: “I would be embarrassed to be with my friends and go shopping and they’re in one section and I’m in the attic looking through boxes.”

Photo by Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic

Good American gives plus size women fashionable clothes

During her time on the podcast, Khloe also made a point of saying that she felt like plus size clothing stores weren’t catering to women who wanted to be fashionable in the past.

She said it seemed like plus size clothing stores wanted to “dictate what you should wear“.

Khloe said: “People, if they’re curvy or of a bigger size, they still might want to dress cute and sexy and follow trends.“

Good American has been largely inspired by Khloe’s own experiences. She said the brand started out with denim as when she was younger she couldn’t ever wear denim that she felt comfortable in or “was cute“.

The 37-year-old added that any stores that carry Good American have to stock the full size range.

