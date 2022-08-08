











Khloé Kardashian has broken her social media silence after the news of the birth of her baby boy was announced on Saturday. She posted a tribute to her sweet daughter True in an adorable social media post.

NBA player Tristan Thompson and Khloé split for the third time in January. However, they welcomed their second child over the weekend via surrogacy, a rep confirmed to Page Six.

The reality star isn’t the only Kardashian sister to have had a child via surrogate. Her eldest sister Kim Kardashian also used a surrogate with her youngest children, four-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

A “happy sweet girl”

On August 7, Khloé Kardashian broke her Instagram silence with a picture featuring her “happy” True Thompson, who is now a big sister.

True posed with a smile and looking away with the camera. A massive pink bouquet flower in the shape of a cat stood behind the four-year-old inside the newly renovated mansion.

Sharing the snapshot with her 268 million Instagram followers, she wrote in her caption: “My happy sweet girl 💕.”

According to multiple news outlets, a name for Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy is yet to be revealed. The mogul will be “taking her time for it to be just right”, a source claims.

Really wanting a baby boy, a source claimed to People: “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mum again.”

Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy born via surrogate

Tristan and Khloé ended their relationship for good at the beginning of the year, following the news of his paternity scandal. Tristan had fathered a child with another woman while with Khloe. The athlete initially denied the reports but then issued a public apology (January 3, 2022) after paternity tests showed he was the father. It appears he two had seemed to decide to give their daughter a younger sibling a couple months before the news broke.

However, that didn’t mean that the Good American founder got back with the NBA star.

As per Just Jared, the 38-year-old shared in the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians what would the consequences be if she were to get pregnant for the second time. Just like her sister Kim Kardashian, both may reportedly have a high-risk pregnancy.

Khloé said: “I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have. But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about, like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for pregnancy.”

Tristan becomes a dad for the fourth time

Although this is Tristan’s second child with the reality star, the NBA player has two other children from other relationships. This makes him a father of four, following the birth of his newborn.

Tristan’s first born child is with lifestyle blogger Jordan Craig. The two were together for two years and welcomed their son in 2016.

Maralee Nichols, Tristan’s third child, was born on December 3, 2021, and two months later his name was revealed to be Theo Thompson.

Last weekend, the news of Tristan’s fourth child was announced, this time being via surrogate. Still, the baby son will be co-parented by the NBA star and Khloé.

