











La vie en rose. Copying her mama Khloe’s birthday vibe, True Thompson is the latest Kardashian to join the “Wednesday pink rule”. She looks completely grown up head-to-toe in the iconic colour, plus the addition of a customised Louis Vuitton handbag.

Outfit check – Giving off the Mean Girl vibes, Khloé Kardashian‘s baby girl True Thompson is ready to take over and become the next generation of The Plastics. As she is head off to start attending school next fall, the 38-year-old wanted to show off her daughter’s inner fashionista.

However, as The Kardashian star has been filling her Instagram timeline with pictures of her daughter, she is yet to post about her and former partner Tristan Thomspon’s second child. The baby boy was born via surrogate earlier this month.

Khloe makes sure on Wednesdays, True wears pink

On August 17, the Good American founder gushed over her four-year-old daughter to her 268 million Instagram followers. Sporting an all-pink outfit and her curly looks, True was also modeling a customised Louis Vuitton ‘Nano Speedy’ handbag.

The customised designed bag is estimated to be worth $1,760. It had her name written on one side, while the other had a portrait of Sesame Street character Abby Cadabby.

Khloé wrote in her caption the infamous quote from the 2004 film Mean Girls: “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” as she added a pink-emoji heart.

Posing at Khloé’s $17 million Hidden Hills mansion – which is a two-minute walk from Kris Jenner’s home – little True paired her pink outfit with a pair of crocs.

Fans react to grown-up ‘Tutu’

Screenshot from The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu YouTube Channel

Now the Kardashians have been showing off their kids more frequently on their social media, many fans have noticed how fast they’ve grown over the past few years – this was the case with True.

As the two were praising ‘Tutu’, many pointed out that the little girl (who is now a big sister) seemed to have gotten older since the last time the reality star posted a picture of her, which was only 10 days ago.

One fan wrote: “Omg she is growing up so fast!!! I know you’re the best mommy ever!!”

Another one added: “She’s growing up so fast!!!”

A third one commented: “Omg that’s the cutest vibe check I’ve ever seen!!”

Indeed, this fan corroborated: “On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

Becoming a big sister

Earlier this month, Khloé and Tristan welcomed their baby son via surrogate. Even though the pair are no longer together, the duo seemed to have agreed on expanding their family before the news of Tristan’s paternity scandal with Marelee Nichols.

Following sister Kylie Jenner, the mogul has not yet revealed the face of her baby son, nor his name. The baby was born on August 6, 2022.

The couple used a surrogate after the star opened up about her fertility concerns with followers in the past. Khloe opened up about it in the family reality show on how she was told she may have a high-risk pregnancy. Nonetheless, the couple is now the parents of their two children, and True is now a big sister to the unnamed baby boy.

