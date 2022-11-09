









Khloé Kardashian showed off her gorgeous curves and toned abs while radiating ‘bronze goddess’ energy at an award show this week. The reality star was told she ‘broke the internet’ with her stunning ensemble.

The Kardashians sisters – except Kourtney – attended the 2022 CFDA Awards. The Kardashian-Jenner siblings were among the A-list attendees at the gala, celebrating the best and brightest talents in American fashion.

Clearly, the successful businesswoman and Good American founder stole the spotlight from her sisters as she stormed onto the red carpet with the stunning look.

‘The glam was glamming’ for Khloé Kardashian’s bronze dress

On November 8, Khloé Kardashian took to her personal Instagram and posted a carousel of photos of herself in a cut-out bronze dress. Showing off her curves and tiny figure at the CFDA Awards, her outfit stunned fans on Monday evening.

No caption was needed this time, as the racy bronze gown had a cheeky slit at the midriff, teasing a glimpse of her toned abs. Rocking a sleek bun, and a dramatic yet natural makeup look, she wowed the audience with her beauty.

She was then joined by older sister Kim as they posed together for the flashing cameras on the Red Carpet.

Talk about a transformation.

The comments section turned into a compliment zone, where Kardashian fans were left ‘bamboozled’ at her figure – and those abs. Truly, a bronze goddess.

A fan commented: “Girl you just broke the internet in that dress!”

A second one added: “Mhmm now that’s what I’m [talking] about Khloé.”

“Khlomoney is definitely making a comeback,” a third fan penned.

A fourth one wrote: “Keep the stylist. This is one of the best you ever looked.”

Other comments began to leave comments about a bandage on her cheek, some claiming it to be a Photoshop fail. However, earlier in October, the reality star spoke about a ‘scare’ where she underwent a procedure to remove a tumor from her face.

Sisters express concern over Khloé Kardashian’s weight loss

Screenshot from The Kardashians courtesy of Hulu/Disney+

During an episode of The Kardashians earlier in September, the famous sisters showed concern over Khloé’s dramatic weight loss. It came after her public split with former partner, Tristan Thompson.

“You look very skinny, I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny,” Kim told Khloé as she visited her home.

Kim then told Khloé she reassured her younger siblings: “Guys, she’s fine’.” I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you she’s fine’.”

In the confessional, the 38-year-old admitted to going through a rough patch following her split from Tristan.

She told the cameras: “The hardest part about it all is training yourself to un-love someone.”

