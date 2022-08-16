Khloe Kardashian in the mood for 'baby blue' jeans weeks after welcoming new son













Khloe Kardashian is showing off her obsession with “baby blue” jeans – seemingly feeling the color blue after welcoming her son just over a week ago.

Khloe is currently occupied with mom duties thanks to her new arrival, who was welcomed via surrogate around August 5, 2022. That doesn’t mean the grind stops for Good American though, and Koko is as busy as ever.

The mother-of-two recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the company, and while we’re not convinced Khloe is always posing sexily on the office concrete floor, it does make for a great photo op.

Khloe is the queen of baby blue jeans

On August 15, Khloe proved why she’s the queen of jeans and a hands-on entrepreneur as she posed next to the beloved Good American denim selection.

Captioned “baby blues”, it’s on theme with the arrival of her baby son earlier this month, although the reality star still hasn’t addressed her new bundle of joy or uploaded a face reveal.

Good American launched six years ago, exclusively selling jeans after the idea was pitched by co-founder Emma Grede. It was something Khloe found relatable due to feeling excluded her whole life for her fluctuating weight.

“I’ve fluctuated. At my largest, I was a 14 or 16 – which, by the way, is totally standard in the US,” she explained to Health. “I always felt excluded from my own family – not by them. I’d be indirectly told by brands that their clothes weren’t for me because they didn’t produce a dress in my size.”

Fast forward six years and the multi-million dollar company has expanded into activewear, swimwear, and footwear, with their core values of inclusivity still there.

According to Khloe, the brand has walked away from lucrative deals as retailers weren’t willing to carry the full size-inclusive range. “That wouldn’t be what we signed up for. It would be us getting a cash grab. We needed people to feel represented.”

Kim’s Skims swim gloves are still the weirdest Kardashian product

The Kardashians have released or endorsed everything from nail polish, to bedazzled lollipops, and even Sketchers Shape-Ups. But Kim’s recent sold-out product is still the most bizarre item of all.

Khloe released denim swimwear but thankfully it wasn’t real jean material, just denim printed. It is no match for Skims’ swim gloves. Yes, gloves for when you’re at the local pool.

Kim dropped the elbow-length gloves in early August and surprisingly, they sold out instantly. Advertised to “instantly elevate your swim look and make a sexy splash everywhere you go with these trendsetting swim gloves,” we’re wondering how odd the tanning lines would be.

At £‌48.00 ($48), they better make us swim faster.

