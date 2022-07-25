











Khloe Kardashian spoke about growth after ‘difficult times’ in a cryptic post to her fans days after news of her surrogate baby plans broke.

The reality star took to her Instagram to share an inspiring message of being thankful for difficult or hard experiences in life.

It’s not known if the text was written by Khloe herself or she shared the message after reading it herself.

38-year-old Khloe Kardashian had taken a short hiatus from social media after news about her surrogate baby with Tristan Thompson came out earlier this month.

But the TV star then returned to Instagram with a series of bombshell bikini photos from her birthday trip after six days in a comeback.

Khloe Kardashian’s cryptic message after Tristan baby news

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The reality star posted a series of Instagram stories with cryptic posts. Sharing the quotes on a background of a forest and gorgeous horizon, they appeared to surround mistakes, character and ‘valuable lessons’

They read: “Be thankful.

“Be thankful that you don’t already have everything you desire, if you did what would there be to look forward to?

“Be thankful when you don’t know something for it gives you the opportunity to learn.

“Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow.”

Khloe then added: “Be thankful for your limitations because they give you opportunities for improvement.

“Be thankful for each new challenge because it will build your strength and character. Be thankful for your mistakes. They will teach you valuable lessons”.

The mum-of-one continued: “Be thankful when you’re tired and weary because it means you’ve made a difference.

“It is easy to be thankful for the good things. A life of rich fulfilment comes to shoe who are also thankful for the setbacks.

“Gratitude can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings.”

The crown ‘never falls’

The Good American founder also posted a snap of her posing on a yacht in the ocean. Sunbathing and taking in the rays, she wore a black bikini and showed off her slim figure.

She wrote: “Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls 👑”.

Mum Kris Jenner penned: “Never”, in a simple response.

One fan wrote: “Your crown is permanent!”

A second added: ” Your vibes bring me so much joy”, while another continued: “Yesss queen”.

Tristan and Khloe’s surrogate baby

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are expecting a second child together via surrogate.

Less than two weeks ago the news broke over their baby plans. Khloe’s rep confirmed the pair will be sharing another baby. Although, the couple are not back together and will likely co-parent the child amicably, as they do with True, who is four years old.

A source claimed the baby was “conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December”.

Tristan shares son Prince, five, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. He also has a seven-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols, which Khloe found out live on air during recording for The Kardashians.

