









Khloé Kardashian is embracing the spooky season with a black catsuit and long nails as the reality star gave fans an update on social media.

The mom-of-two shared a series of new photos on Instagram as fans complimented her on her stunning look.

38-year-old Khloé Kardashian chose to show off her curves in a SKIMS skintight catsuit, which featured a halter-neck design.

It comes after the reality star was accused of photoshopping a recent picture by fans. Followers claimed they saw ‘signs’ a snap online was edited due to ‘wavy lines’ in the background. Khloé did not publicly deny or admit to photoshopping the snap, but did delete the photo from her account after the backlash.

But, fans couldn’t get enough of her recent outfit.

MORE: Chrishell Stause had one question for biological dad on their first meeting

Khloé Kardashian shows off her curves in catsuit

View Instagram Post

MORE: Zendaya fans ask if Tom Holland is ‘still breathing’ after racy photoshoot

Koko shared her latest impromptu photoshoot with fans over the weekend. Captioning her post with a selection of emojis, she included black hearts, ninja, cat and a bomb – highlighting some of her feelings over her fetching outfit.

Khloé posed in the snug fit and paired it with thigh-high black boots. Styling her hair with wavy locks, she let it down naturally, as it cascaded down her back and shoulders.

In one of the snaps, she was posing in the mirror with her long pastel purple nails on show.

Fans of The Kardashians star praised her on the look.

Sister Kylie Jenner simply wrote: “Gorg” on the post, and Ash Kolm added: “She’s so pretty,” in capital letters.

Family friend Simon Huck declared: “Parisian Khloé forever 🔥🔥”, whereas, Jonathan Cheban – who legally changed his name to foodgod – said: “Good Lord”.

Khloé deletes photo after photoshop accusations

The Kardashians, courtesy of Hulu/Disney+

The reality star recently came under fire after being accused of photoshopping a photo from her Parisian adventures.

Khloé, posing next to a fireplace, in a black bodysuit and boots, was kneeling on a chair with her hair slicked back in a chic bun.

However, followers alleged she had edited the photo to make herself appear slimmer, while accentuating her curves.

The TV star has not addressed the claims, but the post has now been deleted. It is no longer on her social media channels.

Reality Titbit has approached Khloé Kardashian for comment.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK