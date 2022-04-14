











Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have dominated media headlines ever since they first got together. From the Jordyn Woods scandal to co-parenting their daughter True, it’s all been shared in the media.

During Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe reveals how her relationship with Tristan is “complicated.” It follows years since they began dating in 2016, before he was caught cheating on a then-pregnant Khloe two years later.

Khloe insists on the new series that there is no tension between them, adding that they “get along really well” and see each other a few times a week while co-parenting their four-year-old daughter True.

However, their former relationship has seriously changed since filming wrapped. We explored just how Tristan and Khloe went from a relationship to now barely seeing each other in person.

Photo By: Will Pippin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Khloe talks her relationship with Tristan

Khloe Kardashian has revealed how Tristan is “determined” to make her his girlfriend again. She said how, if things were his way, they would “completely be together” but that she needed time to think.

Adding that Tristan often goes to therapy by himself, and that they attend couples’ therapy together, Khloe told Tristan how she would have “f***ked up him” if she wasn’t pregnant when she found out he had cheated on her. She said:

Every day he tries to show me and prove to me that he’s a different person and I should have faith and trust him, but we’ve been through so much together that I have a lot of reservations.

Tristan didn’t hold back from telling Khloe what he wants, and told her:

You know I want to get us back together, build our family and hopefully be able to expand our family, God willing.

not khloé coming with tristan😭💀 — chantell hani (@chantellh123) April 14, 2022

Khloe is now on the dating scene

A source told People that Khloe is now focusing on her own happiness and back on the dating scene. She is now reportedly “staying positive” after a confirmed paternity test hit Tristan Thompson in 2021.

“She truly seems over him. She is dating and feeling good about herself”, the source revealed. They also said that Khloe and Tristan have very little contact, but that she is doing great in 2022.

Khloe had referred to Tristan as her “best friend” on the Hulu series. It came before Khloe’s elder sister Kim revealed that to her Tristan had been hit with a paternity suit while filming for the new show.

Speaking to USA Today, she admitted that “it was hard” to learn the news of Tristan’s latest infidelity while cameras were capturing her every move. He denied the claims, but results revealed that Tristan was the child’s biological father.

In an Instagram statement on January 3, he wrote: ‘Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.” He also publicly apologised to Khloe on the post.

Khloe saying Tristan her best friend 😖 — janette (@AmazingJanette) April 14, 2022

Their relationship timeline

Khloe and Tristan first began dating in 2016. However, two years later, the Daily Mail published video and photos of Tristan kissing a strip club worker and also taking her up to his hotel room in New York City.

Amid the cheating scandal, Khloe gave birth to a daughter, True Thompson, on April 12th 2018.

They worked things out until they split in 2019, after Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. Khloe and Tristan then reunited in the summer of 2020 and quarantined together, until another split in June 2021.

From September 2009 to October 2016, Khloe was married to basketball player Lamar Odom, who she married one month after they first met. The former pair starred in their own reality television series, Khloé & Lamar.

