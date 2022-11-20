Khloé Kardashian 'mistaken for Ariana Grande' as she shows off trim waist











Khloé Kardashian showed off her slim waist and has left fans comparing her most recent Instagram photo with pop star Ariana Grande. The reality star advertised her upcoming zodiac sweats for her clothing brand, Good American.

Khloé is a big believer in the star signs, and her brand Good American has been bringing on limited edition cozy sweaters each year. Just in time for the holiday season.

What surprised fans this year with her upcoming drop photoshoot was fans mistaking her for Ariana Grande. Other fans expressed her concerns after the reality star has lost weight over recent years.

Khloé Kardashian fans say she looks like Ariana Grande as she bares slim waist

On November 19, Khloé went to her personal Instagram account to post the exciting news of her new Zodiac Sweats collection, which she has been releasing new designs every year for Good American.

Lying on the floor, The Kardashians star wore an oversized Cancer sweater with matching grey sweatpants. Showing off her slim physique, the 38-year-old folded her sweater up, showing off her trim waist.

As she posted her photos, fans praised the star with positive comments. Others were confused by the photo as they thought it was Ariana Grande who was posing.

A fan asked: “Is that Ariana?”

“I legit thought this was Ariana at first,” another followed.

A third fan commented: “Khloé the shapeshifter queen.”

“She said [the] category is BODY,” former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote.

Her drastic weight loss sparks concerns but ‘she’s fine’

The Kardashians — “I have something to tell you…” – Episode 201 — As the Kardashians return for season two, Khloé reveals shocking news that will change the family forever. Khloé, shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

Though fans mentioned their excitement about her new drop, they also expressed their worries over seeing her “tiny” waist.

Other occasions where her weight loss has been mentioned have been during events or other Instagram posts where she shows off her figure.

Khloé’s sisters Kendall and Kylie also showed concerns in episodes of The Kardashians, following her recent split from NBA star Tristan Thomspon who she had been dating on and off from 2016 until late 2021.

However, sister Kim reassured the youngest of the Kardashian clan was doing ‘”fine”. The mom-of-two also reassured her fans via Instagram stories she wasn’t on a diet and only worked out a lot.

In episode nine, Kim praised her and her figure as they got ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet for the first time all together. Her team also encouraged her to “show off that waist”, saying she looked “teeny tiny.”

