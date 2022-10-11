









Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about a tumor diagnosis, which she thought was a zit initially. The reality star updated fans about her health and assured everyone that she is doing fine.

The reality star was met with several questions after photos of her with a bandage on her face surfaced online. They also gave rise to speculations around why the Kardashian might have a dressing on.

After being tight-lipped for a while, Khloé finally broke her silence in a series of Instagram posts.

Khloé Kardashian opens up about tumor diagnosis

In a series of Instagram stories, Khloé revealed she first noticed a bulge on her face and decided to ignore it, thinking it was as minor as a zit. However, after seven months, she noticed that the bulge was not reducing.

It prompted her to get a biopsy done, which revealed she had a small tumor.

Khloé revealed she was asked to do surgery immediately in order to get it removed.

How is the reality star doing now?

Chloe revealed she has been doing well, and the surgery was successful.

The reality star further added that she was in the recovery process and had to wear bandages now and then.

She further noted that fans might notice a scar on her face due to the surgery. She ended the post by writing: “I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”

Khloé Kardashian asks fans to get checked

In another story, Khloé asked her fans to get checked frequently. The Good American founder also looked back at the time when she was diagnosed with melanoma when she was 19.

Khloé explained she had the surgery on a location on her back. Hence, the reality star was vocal about her journey and urged people to always check on others while keeping an eye on their own health.

She concluded the post by writing: “I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

