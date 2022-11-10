









Khloé Kardashian caused a stir in a stunning photo where she posed in just an oversized button down shirt – but her cat appeared to upstage her in the photoshoot.

The mom-of-two updated fans about Good American’s upcoming new launch drop as she included her feline companion in the professional shots.

However, the co-founder’s fans seemed to be so impressed with Grey Kitty’s modelling skills than her stunning look.

Khloé Kardashian’s cat upstages her in gorgeous shoot

Grey Kitty, the adorable pet in Koko’s household, has been a feature on her social media profiles for some time. Followers also get to see little four-year-old True with the cute creature as well.

True absolutely adores the little cat, so much so, mom Khloé Kardashian even threw her a cat-themed party once.

Now, in a new Instagram photo, Koko took it one step further by letting Grey Kitty get some time in front of the camera.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Good American’s Diamond collection, the 38-year-old gave fans a sneak peek with a snap. We see her wearing a white oversized button down shirt – and that’s all, except for a killer pair of heels of course.

But it appears fans were more obsessed with her feline friend.

‘She’s giving face’

The Kardashians — Khloé and Kris, shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

Loving her new energy, fans rushed to the comments section to praise the reality star – and her pet.

Ash Kolm declared: “Grey kitty is GIVING FACE!” We agree!

Whereas, one fan had an idea for a new name: “This kitty is such a Kardashian she should be named Katdashian, she is so glamorous and gorgeous.”

A second echoed: “Be careful, Kendall, gray kitty can become a great role model. 👀”

A third penned: “I love that you’re a cat lady now.” Before a fourth chimed in: “I think she is now more obsessed with this cat than True.”

True’s new best friend

Courtesy of Disney+ Media Player/Hulu

The cat, which appears to be a Russian Blue, was first introduced to Kardashian fans earlier this year.

Sharing snaps of little True – who Khloé shares with ex-partner Tristan Thompson – cuddling the feline warmed the hearts of millions in January.

True also wanted to dress up as the animal for Halloween, so it’s no surprise there.

Cosmopolitan reports fans were in stitches, as she’s truly obsessed with her cat. When The Kardashians star announced who she’d be for the spooky season, she also shared a sneak peek of her baby boy, who was born in August.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty! What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween 🐈‍⬛ 🎃 Groundbreaking.”

Khloé and Tristan welcomed a second child together via surrogate over the summer. Plans to have another bundle of joy were made when they were still together in late 2021. However, they later broke up for good after Tristan admitted he fathered another woman’s child in a paternity scandal in January.

