









Khloé Kardashian might have been the most talked-about sister from the squad in recent weeks, but little Chicago West is slowly taking the spotlight. Kim Kardashian’s daughter stole hearts during Milan Fashion Week.

There’s nothing more important than the family’s support. Momager Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and three of Kim’s children flew from Calabasas to Milan to support the beauty mogul on her debut as Dolce & Gabbana’s new brand ambassador.

The Kardashians stars have been keeping updates to their millions of fans with their adventures. However, the mini Kardashians seemed to have gotten the most spotlight with their splendid outfits. Especially Chicago West.

Watch out Kim Kardashian, your children are coming for your empire.

Khloé Kardashian and Chicago West twinning

View Instagram Post

On September 28, Khloé took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her fashion looks. Matching with her auntie, four-year-old Chicago West stole the spotlight by wearing a lookalike diamond suit.

Kim’s youngest daughter looked adorable in a dupe of her auntie’s catsuit and her shiny curly locks. Of course, the iconic sunglasses completed the whole outfit.

If that wasn’t clear enough to her 273 million followers, she captioned: “Chicago West”.

Chicago shares a close bond with Khloé’s daughter True and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi. The three girls share the same ages.

Kim’s three children, North, Saint, and Chicago accompanied her mother in her grand debut as Dolce & Gabbana’s newest brand ambassador and inspiration for their latest SS 2023 collection.

Momager Kris Jenner and Khloé were also there to support the mogul.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Chicago. She completely stole her family’s spotlight with her cuteness overload. The comment section began a fan page of the little star, as they began to compliment her.

“I’m done! She is so stunning!!! These pics are gorgeous…,” one commented.

Another follower wrote: “The caption is so on point. No other descriptor needed.”

“Chicago is gonna be an IT girl,” a fan pointed out.

A proud mama

View Instagram Post

Kim’s week was filled with many iconic moments and lots of events.

Being the new face of Dolce & Gabbana and the inspiration for its latest collection, it is clear that the mogul is thriving on her success.

However, bringing her children on her adventures has been a must for the star. Throughout the past couple of months, her followers have noticed a special bond between her and her eldest daughter, North West.

North is said to be a mini version of her mother with her father Kanye West’s character. By joining her mother in the business ventures, it’s clear that little Northie has a bright future ahead of her.

In a message to her 330 million followers, she captioned: “A duo,” adding a black heart.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK