











Kim Kardashian’s Skims swim gloves sold out soon after their release, but Khloe was actually the first to bring out some wacky swimwear with her denim bikinis.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are the trendsetters of their generation: from plump lips to perky backsides and hourglass figures, the five sisters have become major beauty inspirations.

That doesn’t mean they haven’t worn some questionable looks. With Kim currently in her Balenciaga phase, she’s stepped out in an all-in-one black T-shirt dress for the Met Gala 2021, resembling a shadow. We can’t forget about her daily outfits consisting of the brand’s Pantaleggings. Thankfully, those haven’t caught on – yet.

Today’s episode of wacky celebrity outfits comes in the form of Khloe’s denim bikini, possibly the most inconvenient material to create swimwear in. It follows the release of Kim’s sold-out Skims swim gloves. There really isn’t anything the Kardashians can’t sell.

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Khloe takes Good American denim to the waters

On Tuesday (August 2), Khloe flaunted her toned body while giving Good American’s new denim line a promotion.

The new swimwear collection dropped on July 14, featuring bikini separates and one-pieces starting at $58. Good American’s specialty is their figure-flattering denim, so it made perfect sense for Khloe to take their best-seller into swimwear.

Advertised as “swimwear made for your curves, now with sexy denim details you’re already obsessed with,” the collection isn’t actually made of thick water-absorbing jean material. It’s just regular swimwear material designed with the denim pattern.

Imagine if it was real denim; the wearer would be weighed down in water.

We have so many questions about Kim’s swim gloves

Modeled by singer and TikToker Bella Poarch, Kim released never-seen-before swim gloves for $48 in seven colours, all of which are sold out.

“Instantly elevate your swim look and make a sexy splash everywhere you go with these trendsetting swim gloves. Perfect to pair with any Swim style for a ready-to-wear look,” the website writes.

Firstly, what benefit will swim gloves give in the water, except from preventing your arms from catching a tan? For $48, it better help us swim faster. While we agree that they are very on-trend with the popularity of opera-length gloves, they’re more suited for evening wear.

Nevertheless, prepare to see swim gloves at your local pool.

One Twitter user has pointed out that they’re convenient for those suffering from skin conditions.

Tan lines will be very awkward:

