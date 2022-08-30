









Reality star Khloé Kardashian has spoken out about being a mother of two for the first time since her baby boy arrived via surrogate.

The 38-year-old gushed over shaping “little people into really incredible big people” as an “honor and a gift”.

In an interview with Elle, she added that she takes the role “seriously” even though she finds it “super scary”.

She simply said: “I love it so much”.

Khloé Kardashian opens up over baby boy

The Good American co-founder said: “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts. I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.

“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

It comes as the first time the reality star has publicly spoken out about baby number two since the news of his birth on August 5.

Koko welcomed the bundle of joy into the world via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson. The pair had decided the next step in having another baby before they split in December last year.

Tristan and Khloé called it quits after he admitted in a public Instagram statement that he fathered a baby with another woman while they were together.

Details of their breakup and scandal as it hit headlines across the world aired in The Kardashians season one. One emotional scene saw Kim find out in real time as cameras were rolling. She then called her sister Khloé to give her the devastating news.

Khloé’s business advice after Kim’s Variety controversy

The star also told the magazine that the Kardashian and Jenner clan support and inspire each other. There is no jealousy or envious looks in that household.

Following on from older sister Kim’s backlash over her advice controversy with Variety in March, Khloé was also asked about any tips she could give.

The 38-year-old told readers they are “supposed to fail. You’re supposed to crash and burn” and experience things for yourself.

She went on to explain to ask for help if you don’t know something in business, because you won’t know the answer until you receive that guidance.

