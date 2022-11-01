Khloé Kardashian shares first photo of baby son in cute Halloween snap with True











Khloé Kardashian has kept festivities more tranquil this Halloween and decided to spend time with her two children. For the first time since his birth, the reality star posted a picture of her baby son, but fans are questioning why the family is keeping his identity a secret.

Compared to the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who were out and about partying in extravagant costumes, Khloé spent Halloween weekend with her four-year-old daughter True and three-month-old baby son.

Sharing a heartwarming portrait of the two, fans began questioning why the reality star wasn’t revealing her son’s face and joked about it being a new “Kardashian thing”.

Khloé’s Halloween with her two children

View Instagram Post

On the last day of October, Khloé took to her personal Instagram account to share an adorable picture of her two children during the Halloween festivities.

Compared to the rest of her sisters, with intricate costumes, the Good American founder decided to spend it time with her four-year-old daughter True and her baby son.

In the heartwarming portrait, True is holding her brother with a big smile as he looks away from the camera. It’s also the first time her son features on the reality star’s social media accounts.

However, all fans could see was his small foot, Nike trainers and Tigger onesie.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over),” she wrote in her caption.

Fans are waiting to see the new addition to the family

View Instagram Post

Kardashian fans couldn’t help but leave comments underneath the post. Some were gushing about the adorable image between the two siblings, but many others wondered why Khloé appeared to be “hiding” her son’s identity when she is known to be an “open book”. This in reference to not showing a full photo of the tot’s face or sharing her son’s name.

A fan questioned: “Why are you guys hiding your second child? Lol.”

Another one added: “Okay so Kylie and now Khloe are giving us baby shoes.”

One fan joked: “Now everyone is gonna say his name is Tiger Let the posts begin.”

A supportive follower wrote: “Take your time on baby boy it’s no one’s information but yours.

Similarly to younger sister Kylie, the Good American co-founder has not released further details about her second child, apart from the small details released in The Kardashians season two episodes.

Kylie, on the other hand, also has kept her son’s face and name away from the public eye after welcoming him into the world in February. Although his initial name was Webster Wolf, the 25-year-old announced she and Travis Scott had decided to change his name shortly afterwards.

