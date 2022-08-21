











Khloé Kardashian has wowed fans with her visuals in a series of snaps from a well-deserved glam day. Taking a break from her hectic life and in the midst of becoming a mother for the second time, fans can’t stop complimenting her.

Earlier this month, Khloé and former partner Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogate. Despite the couple no longer being together, the two agreed on expanding their family a month before Tristan’s secret paternity scandal came to light.

Keeping up with her Instagram game, the 38-year-old has been sharing with her millions of fans her adventures with Good American, daughter True and occasional selfies.

As she became a mother for the second time earlier this month, Khloé Kardashian seems to have had her eight hours of sleep religiously – if the glam day shots have anything to say about it.

Khloé Kardashian’s ‘great glam day’

On August 20, after gushing over daughter true earlier on in the week, Khloé updated her Instagram account with three selfies. She was rocking her long blonde locks after recently having gone back to her brunette signature hair.

Khloé’s usual makeup look, the 38-year wore a tight nude top as she sat on a sofa while pouting her lips to the camera. Sharing her current state with her 268 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “This was a great glam day.”

It seems that motherhood is working wonders for the beauty mogul. She hasn’t shown any signs of lost sleep and instead, has been enjoying life and became completely focused on the launch of new collections from her clothing business, called Good American.

The reality star also shared with fans her workout in the gym with daughter True via Instagram Stories a few days ago.

Khloé is branded ‘gorgeous mama’

Screenshot from The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu YouTube Channel

As expected, fans of the reality star came together to throw all kinds of compliments at her, as fans noticed she looked happier and more confident following her personal relationship drama being aired on the finale of The Kardashians.

Tagging celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm and three hairdressers, it seems they pulled off a Koko look.

One fan commented: “Looking glamorous queen Khloé.”

A second one added: “Gorgeous mama.”

A fan demanded: “I know you’re brown now koko!!! post pics.”

BFF Malika didn’t fail to hype up her closet friend as she wrote, “a kiss that is” following the sentence with another comment that reads, “I want one!!!”

As her glam team complimented the reality star, hairstylist Justine Marjan said: “It’s always a great glam day with you”, as she hailed her to be “a real life Barbie” in an Instagram post.

No signs of baby boy just yet

Koko is now a mother of two!

The news was confirmed in July, to which Khloé and Tristan became parents for their second and fourth time, respectively. Before splitting, the world heard about Tristan’s paternity scandal – which he later apologized publicly in January this year.

Through The Kardashians, fans were able to see Tristan and Khloé’s relationship progress beforehand. However, this came crashing down as Koko found out from sister Kim live on camera.

Before the news was known to the world, the two celebrities decided to expand their family and give their daughter True a sibling. Using the surrogacy method, both became parents of a baby boy earlier this month. However, neither of the socialites has shared photos on their social media platforms.

The 38-year-old has kept quiet about her new bundle of joy online as well. Nothing has been put on her Instagram to highlight or reference her new son.

