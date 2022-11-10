









Khloe Kardashian has officially shut down all previous rumors that she was never invited to the Met Gala. She revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that she’s been invited a few times but chose not to go.

Past rumor had it that Khloe was the only Kardashian who didn’t receive an invitation to the awards night, where celebrities look ultra glamorous while getting papped on a red carpet, but she claims that isn’t the case.

Her sister Kim Kardashian said she wasn’t invited until she attended with ex-husband Kanye, but Khloe has since spoken out on why she really never made an appearance at the prestigious Met Gala – until 2022.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Khloe Kardashian shuts down rumors

Khloe, who has often spoken out about her public anxiety, has shut down rumors she never got a Met Gala invite by saying she actually was invited but “opted not to go.” Back in 2021, Khloe already said speculation wasn’t true.

She revealed on The Kardashians:

I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go. I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.

Earlier in 2022, it was Kim who persuaded Khloe to finally say yes to an invitation. Good old Kimberly has a way with words. And I am also sort of a pushover with some things and I guess I allowed her to push me over.”

In 2019, Khloe tweeted about how amazing her sisters looked at the Met Gala, writing, “I seriously cannot get over how incredible my sisters look tonight!!!! I’m dreaming of them.”

Kim supported Khloe before red carpet

After Kim persuaded Khloe to finally attend the Met Gala, she showed her support by attending her sister’s dress fitting and staying by her side during the whole event. She even offered to let Khloe get a makeover from her glam team.

Kim said in a confessional:

Khloe has always been really nervous to go to the Met. So I was like, ‘You’re gonna look amazing. You’re gonna use my glam. We’re gonna get ready together. We’re gonna make this the best experience ever.’

She wanted to give her sister the chance to tell the world: “‘F–k you. I’m invited to the Met, dude, like, I’m going.'” It was also their sibling Kourtney Kardashian’s first time attending the Met Gala earlier this year.

Khloe’s 2022 Met Gala dress

Khloe made her debut at her first Met Gala earlier this year following now-debunked rumors that she was never invited previously. She wore a gold Moschino gown dress with a beaded fringe going from the bust to the hem.

The Kardashian accessorized the look with gelled hair, dramatic black gloves and a black satin cloak. It took around ten days for designer Jeremy Scott to bring the gown to life, who had also created looks for Vanessa Hudgens and others.

Wondering how she got her hair so sleek? Well, her bleach blonde hair was parted to one side by Kim’s long-time hairstylist Chris Appleton, who used products like the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to keep it in place.

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

