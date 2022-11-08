Khloé Kardashian sparkles brighter than Kim's lost diamond earring in crop top











Khloé Kardashian has sparkled brighter than any diamond in a stunning photo wearing a shimmery crop top and cut-out jeans.

The Good American co-founder, who posed in the gorgeous outfit, updated fans on the latest collection to drop at her clothing brand.

The 38-year-old didn’t disappoint as she paired the cute look with diamond bracelets and sparkling earrings.

Khloé Kardashian unveils diamond collection for Good American

Captioning her post: “Shine bright like a [diamond],” the fashion mogul unveiled to fans the new collection, titled Diamond Life, is set to release in two days time.

From Thursday, fans will see a new line of clothes from the brand, with Koko giving a sneak peek on her Instagram today, (Tuesday, November 8).

The mom-of-two wore her hair straight as he fell about her shoulders, and went for a soft glam look for the photoshoot.

The jeans hugged her curves as cut-out sections featured dazzling gems.

Cousin Olivia Pierson penned on the post: “Beautifulllll,” with heart-eyed emojis. And relative Natalie Halcro followed suit with: “Obsessed with you in the shoot 🥰❤️ soooo prettty!”

One fan wrote: “NO WORDS! You are always the moment!”

And a second simply confessed: “Khloé is Khloeing so beautifully.” And we agree.

Khloé’s incredible transformation into momager Kris Jenner

It comes after the reality star, along with her siblings, transformed into their mom Kris Jenner. The sisters dressed up as the momager to celebrate her 67th birthday.

Koko donned a short blonde wig and huge black sunglasses to pull off the look. Wearing Kris’ stunning Dolce & Gabbana floral suit, she draped a faux fur stole over her shoulder.

Recreating the 2017 iconic outfit from the matriarch’s closet, Khloé paired it with a martini glass and posed next to the 67-year-old’s personalized luggage set, which had MOMAGER embedded into the material.

Earlier on in the day, she had paid tribute to her mom with a cute post.

“Happy birthday to the most astounding human beings on this planet, my queen, my angel, my mommy, my bestie,” she wrote in the piece.

In the long written birthday message, she praised Kris and told the star how much she loved her. Khloé also shared a series of throwback photos of the two posing together over the years.

