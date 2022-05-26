Khloe Kardashian spent just under three hours in jail after DUI arrest













Khloe Kardashian was once put behind bars after she was caught driving under the influence. Although she was granted a 30-day maximum jail sentence, she was only in prison for less than three hours due to overcrowding.

The reality TV personality has shared the ins and outs of her whole life with the world, from giving birth to young daughter True, to her turbulent former relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Although she was jailed for violating her parole in 2008, some of The Kardashians viewers have just begun learning that Khloe was once a prisoner, and are eager to find out the events that unfolded at the time.

Why did Khloe Kardashian go to jail?

Khloe turned herself into jail on July 18th 2008 after violating her parole. She was previously arrested for DUI in 2007, in California. Her initial punishment was community service, but after the violation, she was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

She successfully completed her community service but was ordered to complete an alcohol treatment program after violating her parole. The reason for the violation was that she missed several sessions due to her busy schedule.

Shortly after being caught under the influence in March 2007, Khloe said in a confessional: “I just know I’m going to jail.” It comes after she was pulled over by police and failed a series of sobriety tests.

Khloe has always been open about spending time in jail, with the memorable moment caught on camera as sister Kim Kardashian took selfies during the car ride before dropping Khloe off in prison.

Remember when Khloe Kardashian went to jail in 2007. pic.twitter.com/2yUvFe8NkO — PetiteAnge (@PetiteAnge_) February 5, 2022

Her time behind bars was cut short

Although Khloe was sentenced to 30 days in jail, it was cut short and she was released after less than three hours due to overcrowding in the prison. Jails often release non-violent offenders if they’re short on space, as per The Sun.

At the time of her release, her representatives let the public know she was willing to serve her sentence. The jail time came after Kris explained in a confessional that Khloé always “struggled with her grief and anger at this time of year.”

Fans often jokily comment on how Khloe talks about jail time as though she was in there for a lot more than three hours. The re-enacted KUWTK scene of a drunken Khloe often reminds viewers of Kris’ classic comment, when she said:

Kim, would you stop taking pictures? Your sister’s going to jail.

Tell me why @khloekardashian was acting like she was in jail for YEARS when it was only like 3 hours ?!💀 — 𝕻𝖔𝖐𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓 𝕸𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔✨🌙 (@ferniigc101) April 14, 2022

Fans reminisce on Khloe’s jail scene

When Khloe was arrested for DUI in 2007, the scene was all caught on camera for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It made for a memorable episode during season 1, which was a reconstruction involving Khloe herself.

The episode, called “Remembering Dad”, saw the family drop Khloe off at the Vans Nuys courthouse, where she would surrender. After surrendering, she was booked in at the Century Regional Detention Facility jail in Lynwood.

A fan reacted to the episode with: “When @KrisJenner asked @khloekardashian if she wanted to go to @IHOP before dropping her off at the PD to send her to jail.”

Another wrote: “So are we all just gonna pretend like we forgot about the time Khloe Kardashian went to jail?”

“The #KUWTK where @khloekardashian goes to jail is an absolute #masterpiece“, an avid viewer posted on Twitter.

