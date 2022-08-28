









Khloé Kardashian proves she’s feeling pretty in pink as she donned a tight pantsuit to support her younger sister Kylie this week.

The reality star, who has keeping her public appearances low-key since welcoming the birth of her second child, stunned in the hot pink ensemble.

The 38-year-old, who welcomed a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate at the beginning of the month, posed next to her famous family.

The Kardashians and Jenners came together to support the beauty mogul. It comes as her lip kits are now being sold at Ulta Beauty stores.

Khloé Kardashian pretty in pink

The mum-of-two wore a tight pink pantsuit with thigh high boots and a jacket for the occasion.

Twinning with Momager Kris Jenner who also wore a hot pink pantsuit, Khloé made sure she was chic with pink shades to match.

Whereas, sisters Kim and Kourtney went for a darker look. Older sibling Kim wore a black catsuit with long black boots and shades, with her blonde locks pulled back into a slick bun.

Kourtney, who celebrated her wedding to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker earlier this year, wore a black corset, pants and a short jacket.

Kylie, the reality star who everyone came to see, stood out from the crowd. She chose a gorgeous white button-up mini dress with oversized sleeves.

The star, who just celebrated her 25th birthday, was over the moon with the launch of Kylie Cosmetics in Ulta.

Fans hail Khloé ‘gorgeous’

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Khloé had shared a huge Instagram dump of photos online to her 268million followers. The shots included sitting with her family or walking around the Kylie Cosmetics party with a tiny pink bag. Her long hair was flowing past her shoulders in a natural look.

Followers couldn’t help but shower The Kardashians star with compliments.

Olivia Pierson wrote: “Beautiful” on the Good American founder’s Instagram post. While best pal Malika simply wrote: “Love,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

One fan penned: “Extraordinary,”, and a second added: “You look amazing Khloé!”

And a third followed up with: “Love to see the sisters together!”

Model Kendall Jenner, second youngest of the siblings, joined the crowd. Sometimes she is out of the limelight more than her older sisters due to work commitments.

