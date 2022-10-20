Khloe Kardashian stepping away from all the haters in thin jumpsuit











Khloé Kardashian is ready to step away from all the online haters critiquing her body as she sports a tight thin jumpsuit in her most recent Instagram post.

Khloé has been the victim of cruel comments from people body-shaming the star following her weight loss over recent years. The reality TV star has practically grown up in the spotlight and Khloé’s fans have watched her go through significant physical transformations.

Despite shutting down the hate, Khloé is still at the center of criticism. So clearly the best way for Khlo-money to block out the haters is by embracing her body and rocking the ultra-thin clinging one-piece.

Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for A+E Networks

Khloe Kardashian stepping away from all the haters

The 38-year-old shared an Instagram photo of her wearing a thin grey Skims jumpsuit with white thigh-high boots. In the snap, Kardashian leans on a ladder as she strikes a sultry pose for the camera and steps away from the haters.

Fans flooded to the comments section complementing the star in hopes of bumping up the positive comments. Nonetheless, the haters have also made their way to the comments criticizing her. One comment reads

“I think u looked better with jus a lil more meat on u” with another reading “too skinny.” Friends have come to the rescue including Olivia Pierson who wrote “Okayyyyy wow ” and her best friend Malika saying “You better sparkle.’

View Instagram Post

Kim modeled an identical Skims bodysuit on her Instagram too, just a day after her sister posted the Instagram. As soon as Khloé clocked that Kim was wearing the Jelly Sheer Full Bodysuit she commented “Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha,’ Khloe commented on Kim’s photo before adding an hour later, ‘You’re a b****.'”

View Instagram Post

Kardashian-Jenners ‘concerned’ as Khloe gets ‘really skinny’

Even the Kardashian-Jenner family has begun to worry about her sudden weight loss. Kim voiced her concerns on a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“You look very skinny,” Kim told Khloe in the intervention: “I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny. I said, ‘I think she’s a bit stressed, and I think that she…’”

Khloe appeared shocked to hear this, interrupting Kim as she interjects: “And Kendall said it? The model?”

Kim stood up for her sister: “Kendall said it, and so I said, ‘No, guys, she’s fine.’

“And I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.’”

Khloe admits to comparing herself with sisters

The Good American founder previously compared herself to her other siblings including her older sisters and supermodel, Kendall Jenner. However, the Kardashian-Jenner family has also been at the center of criticism with fans accusing them of having too much surgery to create their curves.

Khloé’s Revenge Body workout series gave fans further insight into her transformation both inside and out. Khloé confessed to having felt like a “hippopotamus and a whale had a baby” standing at the side of her siblings.

On the show, she spoke candidly about her struggles, calling herself the “chubby” one out of the family. Khloé shared “I was so insecure,” adding “my sisters have had the most beautiful skin their entire lives, like, not even a pore. I was like, ‘How the f*** am I the chubby one? The this one, the that one, it’s not fair!’ But, that stuff’s all fixable.”

Now that Khloé has achieved her revenge body, which she has worked so hard for, she is showing it off to the rest of the world. It appears critics will always have something to say no matter what she does…

View Instagram Post

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK