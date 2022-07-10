











Khloe Kardashian took daughter True, niece Dream and brother Rob on Kylie Air for a special trip away for her birthday, and bathed in the sea in her swimsuit. Although the star shared an adorable clip from the holiday, Rob was hiding from the camera despite jetting off with his sister.

The reality star, who was greeted with an abundance of pink balloons outside the private plane, enjoyed herself with her family in the air.

While thousands of feet in the sky, Khloe played and cuddled her niece Dream and daughter True as they giggled mid-flight.

Fans even caught a glimpse of Robert Kardashian in the clip as well – who was hiding away from the camera as he doesn’t like the spotlight.

Khloe Kardashian changes into her swimsuit for sunny vacation

Screenshot from Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram video @khloekardashian

Khloe, who recently marked her 38th birthday, has taken a well-earned trip with her family for the ocassion.

Although, not all of the Kardashians were on board, so it seems it’s a slightly more private affair.

At the moment, Kim is with daughter North West in Paris, where Kris Jenner joined them ahead of Sicily. So it’s likely that plans just didn’t match up.

Also, Kourtney, who celebrated Penelope Disick’s birthday this weekend, of course has to spend the day with her beloved daughter for her big day.

It comes after Travis was rushed to hospital last week fighting for his life and in pain. The Blink-182 drummer said he had life-threatening pancreatitis, and is now recovering at home with his new wife Kourtney Kardashian. It’s unlikely the duo would want to jet off until he feels like himself again.

Fans spot Rob Kardashian hiding in the background of the clip

Screenshot from Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram video @khloekardashian

But that didn’t stop Koko from enjoying a few days in the sun. The reality star shared photos of her in the sea with a slimming black Chanel swimsuit.

Let’s not forget the cocktail – or mocktail – glass she’s holding in the crystal clear blue sea. It’s not a holiday without a special drink, right?

Khloe looked sensational as she joked around with her young family in the glorious sunshine.

She playfully captioned the post: “Do Not Disturb… We are having fun”.

She also sported black sunglasses and large hoop earrings as she smiled with True and Dream.

Rob Kardashian commented on the plane video with a series of blue hearts and a cocktail glass emoji. Fans were quick to reply to his comment, telling the star they miss him from the limelight.

