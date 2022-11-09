









Khloe Kardashian thanked fashion designer LaQuan Smith for “calming my anxiety” before they walked onto the CFDA Awards 2022 red carpet together. He is the man who designed her stunning gown for the prestigious night.

The Kardashians star has often spoke about how red carpets are not usually her vibe, as her nerves tend to go “through the roof” before huge events. She said on Twitter that she “almost had a heart attack” before her first Met Gala in May.

Since then, the reality TV personality has faced her fears by attending Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere with her siblings and now, the CFDA Awards – with LaQuan by her side. She thanked the designer for being her date.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Who is LaQuan Smith?

LaQuan is a luxury fashion designer and founder of womenswear clothing brand LaQuan Smith, LLC. He serves as chief executive officer of the company and is currently based in New York City.

From Queens, New York, the now-34-year-old started his brand at the age of 21. LaQuan spent his early years looking up to his grandmother and many other female role models, before his family sent him to art school in high school.

He was denied by FIT and Parsons, struggling to find his way into the industry. However, he eventually found his way in by forming a firm that made “LaQuan Smith 3D leggings” and became known as the “leggings” guy.

LaQuan and Khloe Kardashian

Single guy LaQuan made Khloe a personalised cut-out dress for the CFDA Awards 2022. And it wasn’t just the reality TV personality but also Lenny Kravitz who was at the event wearing an exclusive LaQuan Smith ensemble.

It is the first time Khloe and the fashion designer have been spotted together in public, but the evening has only brought their friendship closer. Pictures show LaQuan ensuring the dress is looking 10/10 before hitting the red carpet.

They held their arms around each other during the night, while Khloe sported a smoky eye and slick-back hair look. Khloe also shared a picture of her pouting and LaQuan to her Instagram story, where she wrote: “Me and my date.”

He ‘calmed my anxiety’ at CFDA Awards

Khloe thanked LaQuan for “calming my anxiety” at the CFDA Awards. She thanked him for inviting her as his date and for making her a “spectacularly gorgeous gown,” adding that his ability to make women feel sexy is a “super power.”

She also wrote in an Instagram post:

Thank you for calming my anxiety when I was feeling anxious right before the event. You are truly the sweetest and I am grateful to have been by your side last night! Sending you much love King.

LaQuan wrote his own social media post about the night, describing Khloe as “the baddest chick on my arm.” She commented with: “You are the moment 🤎🤎🤎.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

