Khloe Kardashian transforms into 'beast mode' to keep trim waist after weight loss











Khloé Kardashian hits the gym and transforms into ‘beast mode’ as she undertakes a grueling training regime to keep her waist trim and her physique slim.

The star shed pounds dramatically following her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal last year, and the birth of their second baby via a surrogate in August 2022.

Whilst some may think she has taken her weight loss too far, Khlo continues to stun followers on Instagram. So, let’s take a look at her most recent post.

Khloé Kardashian transforms into ‘beast mode’ to keep trim waist

In a recent Instagram story, Khloé shows off her toned arms and slim silhouette as she transforms into ‘beast mode’ whilst in the gym.

Khloé took a selfie in the reflection of a Hydrow rowing machine screen as her bicep muscles rippled and she was glowing with sweat. True’s mommy worked out alongside Don Brooks, aka Don-A-Matrix, who is the longtime personal trainer to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The youngest sister of the Kardashians has an intense workout regime that was previously shared on Kourtney Kardashian’s blog, Poosh. It includes a grueling set of squats, planks, and push-ups.

Whilst Khloe’s weight loss has been rather gradual, fans have grown increasingly concerned as she just keeps shedding the pounds. Thankfully, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to reassure fans that she isn’t on a diet, as she shared a filtered clip of herself munching on a large slice of pizza. In the video, she can be seen wearing a grey tracksuit with her hair slicked back. The camera then pans down to show three more slices of pizza on her hotel bed.

Khloé has ‘teeny’ waist smaller than a model

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé flaunted her toned abs and narrow waist in a figure-hugging outfit as she prepared for the 2022 Met Gala. During a dress fitting, designer Jeremy Scott tells Khloé that she has a “teensy” waist with measurements smaller than a model.

Kim then complements Khloé’s dress calling it “so beautiful” as she marvels at the long embellished figure-hugging outfit. Khloé then states: “I can’t breathe but that’s fine.” Which leads Kim and Jeremy to jest that breathing is overrated.

In the most recent episode, Kim was seen praising Khloé’s figure and as she waited in the van and prepared to walk the Met Gala red carpet. Her team also encouraged her to “show off that waist” as she looked “teeny tiny.”

The Kardashian clan worry over Khloé’s slimmed-down figure

Khloé slimmed-down frame has become one of the main focuses of the Hulu episodes as her sisters worried she lost a large amount of weight over summer. Kim approached her younger sister and expressed the family’s concerns in a serious sit-down chat: “You look very skinny,”

She continued: “I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny. I said, ‘I think she’s a bit stressed, and I think that she…’”

Khloe appeared shocked to hear this and she butted in: “And Kendall said it? The model?”

Kim replied: “Kendall said it, and so I said, ‘No, guys, she’s fine. And I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.’”