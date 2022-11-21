Khloé Kardashian transforms into modern Sleeping Beauty in fairytale advert











Kourtney Kardashian shows off ‘what dreams are made of’ in a fairytale advert for her brand Lemme featuring her sister Khloé who transformed into Sleeping Beauty – and the fans are loving the ‘cute’ advert.

The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been the latest sister to lunch a new business adventure. Being the founder of the lifestyle website Poosh since 2016, the 43-year-old wanted to expand her wellness journey by creating an all-natural edible supplement.

Following the success of her gummies, the reality star is about to release a gummy to aid sleep. Her sister Khloé Kardashian shined like a princess in the advert like Sleeping Beauty

Khloé Kardashian transforms into Sleeping Beauty

On November 21, Kourtney went on her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news of her latest product, sleep gummies. Made out of Magnesium, L-Theanine, and Melatonin, Lemme is reported to provide consumers help in falling asleep.

In the short ad, reality star and sister Khloé appears as the main character of the story, lying on a big bed unable to sleep. Fortunately, a tiny version of a fairy named Kourtney arrives to save the night.

“Once upon a time, in medieval Calabasas lived a beautiful sleeping princess named Khloé, who was cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness,” the video starts.

Showing off the two sisters, the voiceover ends: “Luckily, a good fairy named Kourtney brought her a magic formulation called Lemme Sleep. And long last, Khloé slept like never before and lived happily ever after.”

Kardashian fans say it’s the ‘cutest advertisement ever’

The Kardashian-Jenner are not the ones to make a lot of advertisements in their businesses, instead, they do photoshoots to promote their products. However, Kourtney came through with a very unique advertisement.

Even though the sisters have their own successful businesses, there is no competition between them. They are seen publicly wearing SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, and Good American and drinking 818 Tequila during their outings.

Following the unexpected appearance, fans began leaving positive comments about the “great marketing”. They expressed their excitement following the impromptu and funny appearance of Khloé.

A fan wrote: “I’m DEAD. This is the best thing ever haha.”

“Kourt, this is the cutest advertisement ever,” a second fan added.

Another follower commented: “What a nice Monday surprise.”

“LMAO I just know they were laughing their a***s off BTS,” one penned.

Khloé and Kourtney are still close despite ‘really bonding’ with Kim

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Throughout their years showing off their crazy lives in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé and Kourtney were known for their close relationship. Remember Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami? They were inseparable.

Over the years, their lives have become busier with their own businesses, however, it doesn’t mean they’re not close anymore.

During an appearance on Amanda Hirch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Lemme founder admitted to not being as close to her sister as they used to be.

This began after Khloé “really bonded” with Kim during her pregnancy with daughter True. Even though Kim was not pregnant, she was expecting a baby via surrogate at the time, which turned out to be Chicago. Despite this, all sisters are close as siblings can be.

