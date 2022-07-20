











It’s almost been a week since the news that Khloé and Tristan were expecting their second child together via surrogate was announced. Now, the Khloé Kardashian has broken her social media silence following the news with an adorable picture of daughter True.

There’s so much to keep up with, especially with the Kardashians.

Earlier this month, the news came out that the Good American founder and NBA star were expecting their second child. However, this time it will be via surrogate.

After the 38-year-old kept a low profile on Instagram for almost a week, the reality star returned. Khloé uploaded an image with her firstborn daughter, four-year-old True Thompson on her recent birthday vacation to Turks and Caicos.

Khloé is “making the best memories” with True

On July 20, Khloé Kardashian broke her silence and returned to Instagram after a six-day break. She came back to update feed with a series of adorable snapshots with daughter True. The pair were away together celebrating Khloé’s birthday in a late tropical celebration in Turks and Caicos.

Six days have gone by, and the reality TV star has given her 264 million Instagram fans a photo for each day she had been MIA (missing in action). We don’t think this was planned but it’s exactly what fans needed.

Both mum and daughter duo matched with a one-piece swimsuit in the clear blue water and the green scenery. The beauty mogul wrote in her caption: “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl 🤍.“

Her Instagram post comes after the popular Kardashian had gone on a hiatus, hours after posting a picture of herself with True and niece Dream Kardashian while on vacation.

Khloé and Tristan expecting a second child together

Don’t worry, they are not back together. At least, for now. As per reports from Page Six, the news broke the former couple is expecting their second child together, which is reportedly a boy.

Their second children will come via surrogate. Speculation details the baby may be born any minute. A close source to the Kardashian family claimed to the news outlet: “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of the family.”

Though the couple will be co-parenting their second child, it has been confirmed that Tristan and Khloé are not back together and are on speaking terms for True.

Tristan and Khloé had decided to conceive their second child via surrogate, weeks before the news of Tristan’s secret paternity scandal came out.

Caught in the act

During the beginning of season one of The Kardashians, fans were seeing an improvement in Tristan and Khloé’s relationship. The duo were in the process of getting back together amid the bumpy roads that the couple faced in the past.

The former couple had moved out together in Khloé’s new lavish mansion to begin their fresh chapter as a family. Then, the news came out that Tristan was having a secret paternity lawsuit, to which Kim Kardashian had found out.

The 31-year-old then admitted to having had an affair with Maralee Nichols on the night of his 30th birthday, the day Khloé had prepared a birthday surprise for her then-partner.

Tristan Thompson is now the father of two children, with a third one coming on the way.