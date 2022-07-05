











Khloé Kardashian might be the most outspoken and extrovertive in the family but she knows when silence is just as powerful. Sometimes, it means more than clapping back at the haters, especially whenever it comes to Tristan Thompson’s scandals.

It’s no secret the 38-year-old gives the benefit of second chances to those that break her trust. At the end of the day, that’s what love is about, especially for Khloé.

Still, the beauty mogul has aced demonstrating how to be the bigger person in any situation where she has found herself with her name in the headlines.

Reality Titbit looks back at times Khlo has proved that actions speak louder than words. Go on, Koko!

Ignoring the haters… up to a certain point

You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 16, 2021

Throughout her years in the spotlight, the reality star has not been afraid to speak out whenever it was needed about negative articles and accusations. Khloé would respond to the haters who attacked her actions, sayings, and relationships online.

Whenever a scandal involving Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has become a trending topic, the family has always kept their answers straightforward. And sometimes they wouldn’t care enough to reply back.

Ever since the 38-year-old became a mother, her clapbacks are less frequent. The only exception is when things get irritating, though. Don’t mess with Khlo!

Keeping True away from the negative press on Tristan

Whenever it comes to her daughter True, Koko will be doing whatever’s in her power to avoid her from being too exposed to the limelight. The mum-of-one is working to avoid True seeing the downsides of having a famous mother constantly in the spotlight. Khloé Kardashian knows this is important, especially when it comes to the scandals about her father, Tristan Thomspon.

Even before Khloé gave birth to baby True, all eyes were on the reality star once the first cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods came to light.

As per US Magazine, the Good American founder left her personal feelings aside when it comes to talking badly about her baby father in front of her daughter.

An insider claimed to the news outlet: “Khloé doesn’t trash talk Tristan in front of True.”

Despite all the drama between the former couple, the 38-year-old is said to do “her best to shield her from all the negative stories about him.”

The third time is a strike

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

There’s so much drama in the Kardashians, that it’s hard to keep up with. One can’t deny that Khloé has the biggest heart in the family. Not only did she forgive Tristan once or twice, but three times.

There has been at least three Tristan and Koko dramas, hookah lounge kissing incident, Jordyn Woods as well as the recent bombshell of Tristan fathering another woman’s baby.

Throughout the episodes of The Kardashians, Tristan and Khloé were on the road to getting back together for the sake of their daughter True. Tristan seemed to want to reconnect with Khloé, for real. Or that’s what fans thought.

After the latest cheating and secret paternity scandal came into the hands of Kim Kardashian, things went downhill and there was no such thing that could allow Khloé to take him back.

Although there were two scandals, Khloé allowed him back a third time to co-parent True. She has made sure he is still in True’s life and they have family time despite no longer being together.

Allowing Tristan into the family

📸: Khloé Kardashians, Kris Jenner e Tristan Thompson foram visto ontem em Calabasas. pic.twitter.com/wjCI6ir2VV — Khloé Kardashian Brasil (@khloedashbra) June 19, 2022

A lot of drama has been going on for the last four years. How many times has Khloé’s heart has been broken by Tristan’s infidelities and betrayals? Still, she hasn’t stopped Tristan from being a part of their family.

The reason is the daughter they share. So, Khloé has maintained her cordial relationship with him. This proves to fans that Khloé Kardashian’s priorities revolve around True and everything she has done is for her daughter.

She might’ve gotten her heart broken, but Mama Khlo isn’t going to restrict her daughter from being with her father and allowing him to be a part of the Kardashian’s lives. Period.