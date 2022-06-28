











Talk about glow-up. Khloé Kardashian looks absolutely unrecognisable in a childhood throwback snap as the family celebrated her 38th birthday.

On June 27, the middle child of the Kardashian-Jenner clan turned 38. As expected, her family threw their annual birthday and heartfelt tributes to celebrate the big day. Despite all of the sisters sending their good wishes, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s birthday message stood out the most.

Just like the rest of her siblings, Khloé has been subject to accusations of having undergone surgeries due to her spectacular physical and body transformation in just a decade.

Last year, the reality star spoke out about what she had done.

Momager Kris shares childhood pictures of young Khloé

The photos of Khloé Kardashian growing up just had to be there. The matriarch of the Kardashians not only wrote an adorable tribute but also added several photos of Khloé through different childhood stages.

Swiping through the pictures, there are different snapshots of the Good American founder, from her early stages until today. The 66-year-old even added the iconic and hilarious photo of when Khloé dressed up as her mum. Don’t they look the same?

Sharing the photos with her 48.9m Instagram followers and throwing off several compliments, Kris captioned: “I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!!”.

She then concluded: “I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl. Happy Birthday!!!! 💞💞🥳🥳🎂🎂🙏🙏💕💕“

The power-duo and their unrecognisable phase

Her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, took to her Instagram and shared some more good-old throwback photos of the two. The pair are almost unrecognisable as they cuddle each other for the shot.

Posing with their maternal grandmother, Mary Jo, the photo is also funny since Kourtney in the photo is taller than Khloé. But this changed later on in life, as Kourtney ended up being the shortest out of the five sisters.

The 43-year-old’s heartfelt message said: “Happy happy birthday to my Shirley temple apple pie sugar plum cinnamon dumpling. You make life so much better! I love you my peanut butter and jelly sandwich.”

She also gave a very special shout-out to her very distinctive bowl haircut. Fashionable at the time.

Khloé’s Tuesday Transformation

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Without a doubt, the Kar-Jenner sister has had a successful glow-up transformation throughout the years. The 38-year-old has not only been killing it professionally despite her fame from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but she also proved that she might not be a supermodel or a beauty guru, but she also has found her own ways to succeed.

Physically, mentally and visually, the reality star has done some major changes since she first appeared on television more than a decade ago. She first appeared as an insecure person, often comparing herself to her sisters. Nonetheless, Khloé changed her vision and decided to have her own Revenge Body, turning her fit lifestyle into her passion.

On June 2021, during the KUWTK reunion, Khloé admitted to having had her nose done and a few “injections”. The public had been pressuring her about the sudden changes in her appearance, but she never admitted them because “no one’s ever asked”.

According to the Daily Mail, the reality star was constantly being accused of using photoshoots and facetune apps to retouch her physical appearance on her social media platforms.

Despite the backlash and rumours, the 38-year-old proved she keeps her body shape by working out daily with her two elder sisters, Kourtney and Kim, and eating healthy meals.