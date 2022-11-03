Khloé Kardashian's camel toe has a clever nickname because it's 'very famous'











In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian‘s “very famous” camel toe made an appearance. Of course, the reality star gave it a nickname following the K tradition, and it’s a hilarious one.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters might be known for their killer bodies, but one particular area has made headlines before. Now, on the family’s reality show, Kourtney hilariously brought back the name of Khloé Kardashian’s camel toe into the limelight.

Even though The Kardashians will always stand by each other whenever a sibling is having a hard time, they also joke around whenever the situation calls for it. After years hiding under the radar, Kourtney discussed the topic of Khloé’s camel toe after she wore a pair of tight leather pants during their lunch.

Despite certain paparazzi photos appearing to highlight this area, Khloé has not been the type to react to those comments and instead turns them into an inside joke.

Khloé Kardashian’s camel toe has its own nickname

On the seventh episode of The Kardashians, Khloé met up with her older sisters Kim and Kourtney for a sibling catch-up lunch. However, when Koko walks in, Kourt doesn’t hesitate to comment on her outfit.

“Oh my goodness, look at you. The camel is out in full effect. I love it,” Kourtney told Khloé as she looked at her sister’s tight pants.

During the confessional, the 43-year-old revealed Khloé Kardashian’s camel toe had a hilarious nickname – Kamille The Camel.

“Khloé’s camel toe is named Kamille The Camel. It’s very famous,” the mom-of-three told the cameras.

Of course, Khloé had to use the letter K instead of the letter C. It’s a family tradition.

Kamille is THE topic of conversation

Courtesy of Disney+ Media Player/Hulu

Back during the KUWTK era, Khloé’s camel toe because a favorite topic among fans.

According to Bustle, through her now-deleted app, ‘Khloe with a K’, the reality star even made a special section where she selected her most iconic fashion moments.

She joked: “Ain’t no shame in the camel toe game, LOL. Mine has a name: Kamille the Camel! She steals the spotlight whenever I wear tight jeans, so I had to count down her top fashion moments!”

Adding photos of her different eras wearing different outfits, the 38-year-old recapped her best ones joking she had lost weight in that particular area, therefore Kamille seemed less noticeable.

In an interview with Nylon back in 2016, the mogul revealed there was a time when Kourtney wasn’t a fan of her camel toe, so she bought her a pad-look-alike to hide the area. However, it was so uncomfortable that she ended up removing it.

“I just said, ‘Kamile’s here. She’s at the class too. Get over it’.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU/DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK