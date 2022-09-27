Khloé Kardashian's entourage is ultimate squad goals now 'group chat is outside'











Khloé Kardashian’s recent photo proved her entourage is ultimate squad goals in a recent trip to Milan for fashion week.

The reality star posed alongside friends and family, her ride and dies, to pose for the Dolce & Gabbana after party earlier this week.

The mom-of-two slayed in a white mini dress with cut out sections and sleeves, next to older sibling Kim Kardashian, who wore a gorgeous dazzling silver skintight gown.

Khloé Kardashian has ultimate squad goals

It’s no surprise the star is getting back into the swing of public events and nights on the town. Koko recently welcomed a baby boy with ex partner Tristan Thompson. The bundle of joy was born in August, and the pair share a daughter, True, four, together.

However, they split up at the end of last year after the NBA player publicly apologized to Khloé for his paternity scandal. After confirming he fathered a baby with another woman, the couple called it quits and will co-parent their children.

After the birth of her new baby via surrogate, Khloé has kept a low profile compared to her sisters. But it seems she’s feeling her vibe after posting how “the group chat is back outside” in her recent Instagram shot.

Standing next to cousins Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson and best pal Malika, she looked stunning in the all-white outfit.

Pairing white stilettos with her look, the reality star topped it off with black sunglasses.

Italian adventure

Screenshot from The Kardashians | Season 2 Is Back | Hulu YouTube channel

Kim, 41, herself commented on the photo confirming: “Oh yes we are”.

Tracy Romulus penned: “The chat’s havebeen going off in Milan!” followed by fire emojis.

But even Khloe’s fans agreed with the statement.

One commented: “What a SQUAD!!! 😍😍”

A second added: “STOP THIS IS SO CUTE KHLO 😍,” and a third posted: “This is what I call a POWERFUL SQUAD”.

Lastly, it proves the gang makes all the difference on an adventure, as a follower said: “WHEN THE GANG IS ALLLLL THE WAY HERE!!! That group chat is hitting different! 🥵🫣🤭😻”.

Koko poses with ‘queen’ Kris Jenner

It comes as The Kardashians star shared a series of photos from the trip.

This included posing with nieces and nephew, North, Chicago and Saint West, and momager Kris Jenner.

Little Chicago appeared to dressed in a similar vibe as aunty Koko, as she also dressed in black with a sparkly top. North appeared to be dressed after her mom, Kim, who wore a silver ensemble the day before, including silver metallic chaps.

Kris, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white suit, representing a complete opposite to Saint who appeared in all black – similar to dad’s Kanye West’s aesthetic.

