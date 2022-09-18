









Khloé Kardashian and Good American donated a huge $5,000 shopping spreegift to a mom-of-two and nurse who worked tirelessly during the pandemic. The incredible gesture led to her getting teary-eyed as she thanked the reality star on Good Morning America.

Megan Megill had an amazing makeover after losing more than 100lbs in an incredible journey. Khloé Kardashian then makes a surprise appearance with a heartwarming gift after hearing about the inspiring story.

Sharing her story with Good Morning America, an oncology nurse receives a total makeover. Megan took matters into her own hands and decided to change her life for the sake of her children and her husband. And she did.

Getting a new look

Earlier this week, Megan came to Good Morning America to get a makeover. Arriving at the show in a pair of tight pants and wearing a jumper, Meghan later appeared completely transformed. Sporting a haircut, a new color, stylish clothes, she was a new person – and had a huge smile on her face.

Just look at her reaction.

Megan, who says she was born to take care of others, works as an oncology nurse. Prioritizing the well-being of her patients, she put herself last on her list. As a mother of two, she also went through a health crisis where she weighed more than 300 pounds.

Realizing her health had started to deteriorate and on the verge of a serious condition, she decided to change her life by putting herself first. Going on a diet and exercising, she not only did improve physically, but also mentally. She lost over a hundred pounds.

Khloé Kardashian makes surprising appearance and has amazing gift

Screenshot from Good America’s YouTube channel: Surprise makeover for nurse and mom who lost over 100 pounds

Megan’s complete transformation included a pair of jeans by Khloé Kardashian’s clothing brand Good American. Inspired by her story, the reality star wanted to send her a special message and a gift.

In a message from Good Americans’ warehouse, the 38-year-old said: “After taking care of so many people on the frontline and being such a phenomenal mother, you definitely deserve this. As a gift from me and everyone at Good American, we are gifting you with a $5,000 shopping spree to freshen up your fall wardrobe.”

The mom looks shocked as she turns to the camera in disbelief. She then says ‘Oh my God’ as she touches her chest.

Shocked after hearing the message, Megan confessed to not having owned a pair of jeans in 12 years. “That’s incredible, thank you!” she responded as she appeared to stumble on her words and seemed teary.

“Well, this is going to buy you a lot of jeans,” a presenter joked.

The hosts of Good Morning America continued the round of gifts by gifting her and her family with dinner, following with tickets to see Disney’s Aladdin on broadway.

The reality star then reposted a story from Good American’s Instagram account expressing her love for the nurse.

