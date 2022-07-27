











As photos of Khloe enjoying the Atlantic sea during her Turks and Caicos vacation get uploaded to Instagram, many are asking whether the Kardashian sister found Kim’s diamond earrings that she lost on holiday that time.

If you haven’t seen the scene already, Kim once shouted that she had lost her $75K diamond earring in the sea, before Kourtney reminded her that there are “people dying.” But don’t worry, Kylie retrieved the expensive piece of jewelry.

So when Khloe uploaded a series of photos in her bikini on July 26th, followers began jokily asking whether she found Kim’s earring in the sea. Let’s revisit the iconic episode and see how Kardashian fans are reacting to the snapshots.

Khloe shares bikini-clad pics

Khloe uploaded her latest in a series of vacation photos on July 26th, where she is showing her curvy figure in a blue bikini to a camera positioned just above water level. An empty beach surrounded by palm trees makes the backdrop.

Another photo in the four-image series mainly feature just Khloe, except the last two which includes her nieces. She jokily promised that she is “almost done with vacation photos” while her family keep photobombing her shots.

Her slender figure has not gone amiss by fans in recent days, with her last nine uploads rarely seen without a glistening blue sea either among or behind them. It comes as the Kardashian family enjoy a Turks and Caicos vacation together.

View Instagram Post

Fans joke about Kim’s lost earring

Seeing Khloe in the sea has reminded her followers of one thing, and that’s the moment Kim lost her diamond earring in the sea. One fan wrote under Khloe’s picture: “Did you found the diamond earring?💀”

Khloe was the one to initiate the jokes about Kim’s lost – and since found by Kylie – earring, writing on the first vacation picture upload: “We are still looking for that damn diamond #KampKoko.”

A fan simply penned in response: “Kim there’s people that are dying.” Those were the words spoken by Kourtney following the hypocrisy of her sister’s missing piece of jewelry.

Another imitated Kim’s reaction after the loss and said: “I’m gonna cry, my diamond earring.”

Revisiting the iconic earring scene

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim’s then-boyfriend Kris Humphries saw the other side of her when he threw her into the ocean before she lost her giant diamond earring.

The scene was so iconic that the episode was titled ‘The Earring’. Kim landed on the side of her head before realising her earring is gone, while a much younger Kylie Jenner is already casually taking a swim in the ocean.

Kim screamed: “My earring’s gone! Oh my god, I’m going to cry!” Kris then jumped in and told her they will find it, but she was absolutely convinced they wouldn’t find it. After some panicked walking around and crying, Kylie found it!

Kris was seen telling Kim to “breathe” before adding “everything is going to be fine”. The Kardashian family wanted to know what all the fuss was about, before an unimpressed Kourtney responds: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK