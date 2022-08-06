











Khloe Kardashian is now a mom of two after her surrogate gave birth to a baby boy – with the news coming just hours after reports that her sister Kim has split from Pete Davidson.

Khloe has welcomed her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate, a baby brother for their four-year-old daughter True.

News of the baby came as a shock to fans just a few weeks ago.

Baby No.2 for Khloe

Khloe’s fans found out she was expecting another baby with Tristan on July 13, and it’s fair to say they were a bit puzzled.

It came seven months after their latest break up, when Khloe, 38, found out Tristan, 31, had fathered a baby with another woman.

He had initially denied paternity but publicly apologized to Khloe after a test proved he was the father.

The timing of the whole saga revealed that Khloe’s surrogate was already pregnant when Tristan’s latest infidelity was discovered.

She had forgiven him twice after other cheating scandals and they had been seen discussing having another baby on her family’s reality show.

Khloe’s representative confirmed to Page Six last night that her surrogate had given birth.

But at the time of writing, Khloe has not publicly commented on the news herself.

Her rep told the site: “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

Tristan is now a father of four, also sharing son Prince, five, with ex Jordan Craig, and a son named Theo with Maralee Nichols, born last December.

Kim’s split

Just hours before Khloe’s happy baby news, it was reported that Kim, 41, had split from Pete, 28, after nine months of dating.

They’d met on Saturday Night Live while she was hosting the show, and they even shared an on-screen kiss during a Jasmine and Aladdin sketch.

Kim had seemed completely besotted with him and had revealed on The Kardashians that they got together after she asked someone on the show for his number.

Trailers for the new season, which lands next month, have featured Pete, suggesting he was going to be a big part of the show alongside Kim.

But TMZ reports that their romance is now over.

And it comes amid rumors that she’s back together with ex-husband Kanye, the father of her kids North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

At the time of writing, Kim still has numerous loved-up pictures with Pete on her Instagram account and hasn’t publicly commented on the split.

Reality Titbit has contacted Kim and Khloe’s representatives for comment.

