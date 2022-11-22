Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed











Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas.

The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born this year, Christmas 2022 will be even more special for the family.

With the holiday season just around the corner, Kourtney shared she keeps a special gift from Kendall by her bed. This left Khloé upset after she heard the news.

Khloé’s upset over Kourtney’s thoughtful gift

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In a recent chat with her little sister Khloé Kardashian for Interview Magazine, Kourtney and Koko shared an intimate part of their lives as well as ‘secrets’ never before known from their bedrooms. The duo interviewed each other as they sat in their own bedrooms for the feature and to celebrate Kourt’s brand Lemme’s new sleep-aid gummy vitamin.

Forget pillow talk, Khloé asks her what she keeps on her nightstand. The 43-year-old then shares how the special and thoughtful gift she received last Christmas from her young sister, Kendall, stays right beside her bed.

“And then I have a box,” Kourtney shows Khloé. “You probably have the same thing, but maybe yours is not next to your bed.

“It’s a box that Kendall gave me last year for Christmas. It has little papers inside, and you randomly choose one, and then it has a nice quote for the day.”

Shocked at the news, Khloé is left upset about not getting the same gift as her sister.

“What the f***. I’m actually going to call her after this because I am the quote queen,” she reacted.

It’s true. Khloé loves a quote and often tweets or shares them on her Instagram Stories.

Drama after Kourtney gifted Kendall a Hermès china collection

Screenshot from Hayu’s YouTube: Did Kendall Return Everything Kourtney Gifted Her? | Season 20 | Keeping Up With The Kardashians

It’s not the first time gifts have caused a little drama with the sisters.

Kendall has a special love for horses and pretty much loves anything to do with them. I mean, she’s about to become a mother of a baby… horse.

For Kendall’s 25th birthday last year, the supermodel received a special luxurious gift from the Hermès china collection, with horses drawn on each cup, as well as a teapot. Then for Christmas, Kourtney wanted to add more to the collection by gifting her serving plates.

But sisters Khloé and Kim told the Poosh founder, the model had returned everything to the store. Kourtney was upset after she “picked out each dish with thought and care.”

… But it was a misunderstanding after all

Wanting to catch her sister, Kourtney visited Kendall’s house to see if she can find out what happened. However, the collection was in fact kept in her kitchen cabinet, as it should be. Causing Kendall to be confused about the situation, Kourtney shared the reason for her visit, which left the two in an awkward situation.

The now 27-year-old told her sister she had returned “some duplicates” reassuring her sister she, in fact, really “loved” the gifts.

Later in the confessional, Kendall told the cameras: “I can’t believe Kourtney would think that I returned very, very nice Hermes plates that in fact have horses on them, and those are my favorite animal of all time.

“Why would I ever return something like that? That’s SUCH a nice gift.”

