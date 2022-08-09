Khloé looks eager to dance away relationship blues in wild 'mom's night out'













A second trailer for the upcoming second season of The Kardashians features a wild moment from mum Khloé . The season follows the news of Tristan Thompson’s secret paternity scandal laid bare in the first.

Forgetting about the Tristan drama, Khloé is ready to party on a ‘mom’s night out’ with her sisters and best friends. The new season of The Kardashians promises to bring a lot of drama, romances, and fresh starts.

As each of the Kardashian embarks on new relationships, preparations for marriage, and newborns, the Good American founder’s motto is to live her best life.

Last week, the news was announced that the 38-year-old reality star welcomed the birth of her baby son via surrogate. Despite breaking up beforehand Tristan, it became Khloé’s second and Tristan’s fourth child.

Dancing the night away

Premiering on September 22, 2022, fans were treated to a second teaser trailer for The Kardashians.

Out of all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, the sibling who has dealt with the most drama recently is Khloé. New year, new season. The 38-year-old is ready to start fresh. What better way than going out with her sisters and best friends?

Before the Good American founder agrees to the idea, her eldest sister Kim can be heard saying, “We just need, like a mom’s night out.

Throughout the teaser, the reality star is holding a big Red Bull energy drink and wearing a blue dress while dancing in the hotel room. Headed off to a SKIMS event in Miami, the socialites were accompanied by BFF Malika Haqq and former Kardashian West Brands COO Stephanie Shepherd.

Based on her Instagram activity, outfits, and the segment of the trailer, it appears it was filmed back in March. The 38-year-old shared a couple of snapshots on her social media platform at the time. In the post the walls were filled with SKIMS merchandise.

As the girls colour coordinated their outfits, Khloé captioned: “Nothing like Miami for 14 hours”.

A dramatic season for Khloé

The Kardashians (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

It’s not the first time Khloé has been in the spotlight for her romances. The first season of The Kardashians featured her and Tristan’s journey of getting back together, and possibility of moving in together in Khloé’s renovated mansion.

However, the season finale covered the bombshell of Tristan’s paternity scandal, which he apologised for in January, 2022. Although the NBA star kept it a secret, it was not long enough until Kim found out and told sister Koko.

While in the confessionary later, the 38-year-old said to be feeling “embarrassed” and “humiliated” at finding out such news “with the rest of the world”.

She continued: “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f****** heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face.”

Khloé and Tristan are parents a second time

Last weekend, a close representative of the family told People the former couple welcomed their second child – a baby son. Despite no longer being together, the two decided to expand their family via surrogate a month before the news of Tristan’s paternity scandal broke off.

The reality star and the NBA player chose to use the surrogate method. Khloé revealed during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians of being told she had an “80 percent chance of losing the baby” during another potential pregnancy.

Both now co-parent the new baby boy and four-year-old True. However, Tristan is also father of another two children from previous relationships.

