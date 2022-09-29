









Khloe Kardashian revealed on The Kardashians that the father of her children proposed before she found out he was having a baby with someone else. Months after he got down on one knee, he faced his third cheating scandal.

The second episode of season 2 saw an emotional Khloe open up about Tristan’s proposal. She told him that she wouldn’t accept because she wasn’t excited to tell her family and never even told them about it.

At the time, the family already knew Khloe was having a baby via surrogacy with Tristan, but had not yet announced it to the public. She later split from him after discovering he was having a baby with someone else.

Khloe says Tristan proposed to her

Khloe revealed on episode 2 of The Kardashians season two that Tristan proposed to her after she found out he was having a baby with another woman. She claimed that she could not accept the proposal.

Sources such as a Buzzfeed insider claim that she initially accepted but the Kardashian has denied it herself on-screen. She revealed during an emotional confessional:

“I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family, and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth.”

Kim was the person to drop the news when the sisters were discussing the fallout from Tristan’s paternity scandal, which originally broke in December 2021. She told the cameras:

“I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was a year since they had drama. This was last Valentine’s Day. I called him the day after and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?’ and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did in December.’ Oh my God, she didn’t tell us!”

Are Khloe and Tristan still together in 2022?

No, Khloe and Tristan split up after she found out he had impregnated another woman, Maralee Nichols. She opened up about their past relationship in episode 2 and said:

“The hardest part about it all is training yourself to un-love someone. This was my life for six years. And we weren’t just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. He was my workout buddy, we did all these things together.”

Fans are confused about the timeline of Khloe and Tristan’s break-up, as the whole rest of the season was filmed six months before the first episode. The last time they were in an official relationship was in mid-2021.

The former couple’s timeline

Khloe and Tristan began dating in 2016 before he was caught cheating on a then-pregnant Khloe two years later.

In 2018, the Daily Mail published video and photos of Tristan kissing a strip club worker and also taking her up to his hotel room in New York City. Amid the scandal, Khloe gave birth to a daughter, True Thompson, in April that year.

They worked things out until they split in 2019 after Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. Khloe and Tristan then reunited in the summer of 2020 and were quarantined together, until another split in June 2021.

More recently, Khloe and Tristan have welcomed a second baby via surrogacy, but are not in a relationship. They were both present at the birth, which is thought to have taken place months after the NBA player had a baby with Maralee.

GRV Media has contacted Tristan’s representatives for comment.

