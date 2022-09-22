









Kris Jenner‘s wealth is no secret, but she’s apparently so rich that the momager totally forgot about her “cute little” Beverly Hills condo. Spoiler: “little” isn’t the right word for it.

Run, don’t walk: The Kardashians are back on Hulu. This season has promised the low-down on Khloe and Tristan’s on-off relationship; the inside details about Kravis’ wedding; and Kim’s infamous Met Gala 2022 dress drama.

Last season toured Kris’ stunning $20 million mansion. But season 2’s episode 1 has already taken viewers into yet another one of her properties, which no one knew about – even Kris forgot about it herself. That’s just how wealthy she is. The Sun reports the condo is worth a staggering $1.6 million.

Let that sink in.

Feeling left out? Don’t worry, Khloe is one of us and aspires to have such an extensive property portfolio to forget about it.

Khloé steps up to roast Kris’ “cute little condo”

Khloe Kardashian says she is anxious as she awaits her second baby – courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

Meeting Khloe to discuss the new baby, Kris finds herself at her humble Beverly Hils home, which she hasn’t visited since Christmas.

“This is a cute little place, I must say so myself,” the Safely founder admitted. We wouldn’t say it’s small, but compared to her other multi-million dollar mansions, we can totally see where she’s coming from. Her bedroom in her primary residence is probably bigger than her condo living room.

This is the first time the property has been shown on TV, with Kris explaining its location is near her mom and cousin Cici’s homes. “I kinda forgot it was there. That sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?”

Luckily, Khloé was on hand to bring her back to reality.

“I can’t wait to be wealthy enough to forget I have property somewhere,” she roasted. “Just like, ‘Oh, I have a condo in Beverly Hills? I forgot about that,” she continued in her best British accent.

Same girl.

Kris Jenner’s Beverly Hills condo in The Kardashians – Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

As if that’s not a sign of wealth, Kris’ refrigerator is exclusively stocked with endless bottles of champagne. Definitely a change from her color-coordinated vegetable fridge.

“All I know is, I want a condo that I forgot about. When is Kris Jenner going to adopt me?” a fan joked.

Kris is the third-richest Kardashian-Jenner

Kris Jenner’s fridge filled with champagne in Beverly Hills condo in The Kardashians – Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

With a net worth of $230 million, the 66-year-old businesswoman places third behind Kim and Kylie. Noted as the “mastermind behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians” by Forbes, Kris takes a 10% cut of every dollar her daughters earn from modeling jobs, collaborations, and companies.

She’s not just working behind the scenes; the martini-lover has worked on her own empire, including a cookbook, autobiography, and cleaning product line called Safely. As they say, the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

