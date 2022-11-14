









Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok.

The Kardashians have been at the top of their social media game lately and have started sharing more of their lives off-camera via TikTok.

Long before the app became so popular, Kylie showed off her day-to-day life on Snapchat. Now, she occasionally shows certain moments with her two children, small clips of her daily life, and, sometimes, a video of joking around with her sisters.

It was a lucky day for the Kardashian fans, as Kylie almost had the whole Kardashian-Jenner squad in one frame.

Khloé Kardashian struggles to stay in frame behind the Kravis pose

On November 12, Kylie uploaded her weekly TikTok content. This time, it featured her sisters Kendall, Khloé, and Kourtney – without Kim. The quartet dressed in coordination in leather and leopard print looks.

It’s not every day you get to see the Kardashian-Jenner clan together for a TikTok, and even if it was only five short seconds, the video contains a lot of chaos.

In the video, you can see Kourtney and Kylie, who are the oldest and youngest of the family, recreate the iconic Kravis pose. Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker love sporting the same pose, where the mom-of-three jumps into his arms, and they kiss. But all this was going on while Khloé struggles to stay in the frame behind Kylie Jenner and Kourt. At the last second, supermodel Kendall pops into the frame and smiles at the camera.

It wasn’t Koko’s day in front of the camera.

An audio of the Poosh founder during a confessional was added overtop, where she says: “I just don’t have the energy for this, I am unsubscribing from this drama.”

In case you forgot, here’s the iconic Kravis pose:

Fans can’t keep up with the chaos – but ‘Khloé always slays’

The comments section quickly filled up, as the Kardashians aren’t often seen together outside of their reality show Red Carpets. Although Kim was not present with her sisters, fans were too busy laughing at the chaotic scene.

A fan wrote: “Khloé trying to stay in frame.”

“I love how Kourt is just the baby of the family sometimes,” another user commented.

A third one added: “ICONIC.”

One joked: “I know Kim is crying rn.”

However, although Khloé was not seen in the video as much as the rest of her sisters, fans were aware of her leopard look and did not hesitate to complement it. Many Kardashian fans agreed that she was “in her best era”.

“Ok I’m into this new Khloe ERA!!!” a fan said.

