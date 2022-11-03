









Khloé Kardashian‘s extravagant birthday party for her daughter was aired on a recent episode of the family’s reality show. In the clip, we see how True was gifted a diamond necklace from her dad Tristan Thompson to mark her turning four years old.

This week’s episode of The Kardashians – titled What’s More American Than Marilyn Monroe? – opens up with Khloé celebrating True’s fourth birthday.

Surrounded by friends and family, the 38-year-old revealed the sparkly gift her father gave the little star. To her surprise, the founder of Good American finds out that he also privately paid for the birthday party, which she doesn’t like at all.

Tristan Thompson gifts little True a diamond necklace

The pastel-theme party saw the attendance of Khloé’s sisters – Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. On the other side, 31-year-old Tristan Thompson and father of True, was absent due to a basketball game on the day.

Khloé shares with her longtime friend and event planner, Mindy Weiss, a photo of a diamond necklace Tristan bought as a gift for True’s birthday.

“I cannot believe that True is turning four,” Khloé says in a confessional. “I’m entrusted with raising her and take that role so seriously.

“I have an opportunity to shape her into an incredible young woman, and I’m not gonna take that job lightly. I’m gonna do the best job I can do.”

The reality star says she believes Tristan’s attendance “would add more stress” following their public split, despite the two co-parting amicably. “I haven’t seen Tristan in person since before Christmastime,” she tells the camera.

… And he also tries to pay for the party

Not only did Tristan gift his daughter True a diamond necklace, but he also paid for the birthday party in advance – and behind Koko’s back.

As the family is celebrating her birthday, momager Kris Jenner told her “he privately went ahead and took care of the whole party”. Even though the reality star was hesitant for the athlete not to pay for anything, Kris says he already did.

Kris then defends Tristan, saying he was “so excited to do it” and wanted to do it for her daughter. However, Khloé ends up walking away from her mother.

In the confessional, Khloé opens up to the cameras: “I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don’t need anyone’s help.”

Koko is doing okay, thanks.

Khloé and Tristan’s rocky romance

It’s clear that Khloé and Tristan are no longer together, despite his efforts of previously winning her back when they broke up before.

After five years together and a few breakups and scandals in between, the news came how the basketball player was in the process of a secret paternity lawsuit with Marelee Nichols. A paternity test later revealed the athlete fathered her child, and Tristan publicly apologized to Khloé on Instagram early this year.

During that time, the former couple was in the process of getting back together. They even had plans of moving into Khloé’s renovated mansion in Calabasas.

The news also came days after Khloé’s embryo transfer for a surrogate to have their second child. Though the athlete publicly apologized for his wrongdoings, the reality star put an end to their relationship for good.

Still, earlier this summer, the pair welcomed their second child, a baby son whose name is still unknown.

