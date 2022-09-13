Kim and Khloé Kardashian are 'single ladies' dazzling at Beyoncé’s birthday party











Kim and Khloé Kardashian represented the “single ladies” of the Kar-Jenner family as both sisters attended Beyoncé’s glamorous birthday celebration bringing on the sparkle.

41 never looked so good! Inspired by her latest album, Renaissance, the singer celebrated her birthday with Hollywood’s most popular faces as a Disco Nights theme took over the night.

It’s a throwback to the 80s, mixed up into a Beyoncé-theme party. If there’s someone that knows how to make an entrance, that’s certainly the Kardashians – and Kim and Khloé did not fail to disappoint.

After many rumors involving that Khloé might’ve moved on with another man, the reality star confirmed that just like her sister, they’re both “single ladies”.

Kim and Khloé are ‘single ladies’

View Instagram Post

As many of the A-star celebrity guests have begun to share snaps of the night, Khloé took to Instagram to show her 267 million Instagram followers what she had worn as she was joined by her older sister Kim, and their friend La La Anthony.

Sharing two snapshots of Kim and Khloé posing with La La, she also included a shot from the paparazzi where she used her mini Balenciaga purse to cover her face. She captioned the image saying: “All the single ladies.” In a reference to one of Bey’s most popular singles, the 38-year-old also confirmed her relationship status.

The Good American founder opted for a two-piece silver sparking set, which perfectly matched her Balenciaga bag and her dazzling knee-high boots. To contrast her sister, Kim wore a glittering red-and-black zebra-print tight bodysuit and a pair of matching boots.

Fans praise her ‘glowing’ as Kim is ‘still recovering’

The Kardashian fans are shocked with Kim and Khloé, to say the least. Ever since the girls were spotted by the paparazzi, to the moment they shared some of their insights about the extravagant party, fans have had a lot of things to say.

Many of them agreed they both “understood the assignment”, while others praised her for the “perfect” caption.

One fan wrote: “Iconic”

A second fan commented: “You are GLOWING (literally).”

Another fan penned: “Love the low key shade of the caption”

Kim also left a comment for her sister, as she claimed to be “still recovering” from the event.

Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday party

View Instagram Post

After a week of celebrations, Beyoncé ended her birthday week with a birthday bash that included a bunch of Hollywood celebrities at a private mansion in Bel Air.

As seen by the many pictures that her guests shared on their social media platforms, the party saw Beyoncé’s disco theme matching her most recent album, Renaissance.

On the guest list, the night saw the likes of Jay Z- Drake, Offset, Michael B. Jordan, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, and many more. Of course, the night also had the presence of half of the Kardashians tribe, momager Kris Jenner with Kim and Khloé. A surprising guest for Khloé was the presence of her partner, Tristan Thompson.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK