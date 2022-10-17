Kim and Kourtney Kardashian unrecognizable in childhood Halloween costumes











The spooky season is around the corner now Halloween is less than two weeks away. Carving pumpkins and curating scary costumes, the Kardashians are getting ready by reminiscing about their younger days.

The Kardashians’ favorite holiday season has arrived. Pumpkins, spiderwebs, and chic decor cover their luxurious homes. No matter the occasion, Kim Kardashian is the ultimate queen of home decor.

Counting down the day to eat candy, Kim pulled an advance Throwback Thursday with an adorable video which saw her pose with older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim and Kourtney take over Halloween

When it comes to Halloween, the Kar-Jenners are known for their extravagant annual decorations and costumes.

On October 17, Kim took to Instagram and reposted a four-decade throwback of herself and older sister Kourtney. The cute duo were posing together for Halloween back in 1982.

Uploaded by a fan account, The Kardashian star reposted it for her 332 million followers to see.

The two sisters dressed up as Wonder Woman and a cute pumpkin. Their late dad Robert Kardashian – who sadly died in 2003 at age 59 from esophageal cancer — filmed the two sisters as they posed for the camera.

“October 1982, Kourtney is three and a half, and Kimberly is two years old. Okay, look at Kourtney… Who are you? What are you today in your costume?” Robert said.

But little Kourt just said her name, thinking that’s what he was asking.

Before she shared the adorable photo, Kim reposted a picture with Kourtney and Khloé ten years later.

Kardashian’s favorite time of the year

OG fans of Hollywood’s most popular family know that their love for Halloween and Christmas goes above and beyond. Saying goodbye to the summer days, fall unlocks endless decorations and activities with your kids.

Although before starting their own families, the Kar-Jenners also enjoyed their trick-or-treating days in their own neighborhood. Kim was known, and still is, to be easily scared, but the reality star still loves the spooky month of October.

Over the years, and after becoming the reality TV stars they are now, fans of the family have seen them dress up in an array of costumes, from a cheeky Victoria’s Secret lineup to a family-friendly pink spider.

Last year, Kim dressed up as a sexy space cowboy robot, whereas Kourtney matched with her then-fiancé and now husband, Travis Barker, as rocker Sid Vicious & Nancy.

