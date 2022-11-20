Kim and Kylie are neon green queens adding color pop with cute accessories











Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are adding a pop of color to everyone’s weekend this winter. The sisters took to their Instagram grids to give their followers a glimpse of their latest accessories which included Kim’s neon green press-on nails and Kylie’s sunglasses of the same color.

Kylie, 25, and Kim, 42, are clearly on the same wavelength when it comes to fashion this November. The sisters are brightening up the winter season with their neon green accessories and fans are loving their looks. Many followers have taken to the comments section of Instagram to share fire emojis and heart-eye emojis.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Kim shows off her neon green nails

It’s safe to say that in all of their looks over the years, the Kar-Jenners have rarely shied away from color.

The family is well-known for wearing show-stopping looks and Kim is no stranger to ‘breaking the internet’ with some of her outfit choices.

In November 2022, she took to the ‘gram to share a snap of herself pouting with long bleach-blonde hair and neon nails.

Kim showed off her manicure holding a peace sign on November 19.

View Instagram Post

Kim’s fans want her to release a press-on line

Since Kim K posted the neon nail selfie, many of her fans and followers have taken to the IG comments section to talk about her releasing a press-on nail line.

One person commented: “Who else thinks she’s coming out with a press-on line??”

Many responded with comments such as: “need this,” “I hope she does,” and “omg please.”

However, some weren’t so sure about Kim releasing a nail line.

The mother-of-four has many businesses on her plate in 2022 and she is currently holding a Holiday pop-up shop at Westfield Century City for her brand SKNN.

Kylie also reps the neon green

When Kylie isn’t wearing a showstopping crown to Thierry Mugler exhibitions, she can be found donning much more casual wear day-to-day.

In Kylie’s Instagram post from November 20, she shares a snap of herself wearing black chunky boots and a black jacket.

Kylie also dons dark hair as she crouches for a mirror selfie, she wears neon green-framed sunglasses in the snap.

Her slider of photos also shows that she was enjoying spending time with Travis Scott and she was wearing a blue top and shorts underneath her coat.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

